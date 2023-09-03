  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentTaiwan

Typhoon Haikui batters Taiwan with heavy rain

Published September 3, 2023last updated September 3, 2023

Flights have been canceled and Taiwanese military is on standby to deal with the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VtBF
People wearing raincoats ride a motorcycle in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan
There was a warning for flash floods after the typhoon made landfallImage: I-HWA CHENG/AFP

Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan Sunday, where it brought torrential rain and strong winds.

Thousands of households were left without electricity as Haikui became the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

Around 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes as authorities prepared for the arrival of the storm.

The storm made landfall in coastal Taitung, a county in the mountainous and sparsely populated region of southeast Taiwan.

Typhoon Haikui heads for Taiwan

Thousands displaced 

Taiwan evacuated nearly 4,000 people from their homes, canceled over 200 flights, called off classes and declared a day off for workers.

President Tsai Ing-wen asked people to practice caution and said Haikui "will be the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years." 

She asked people to avoid going out and not to go up the mountains, to refrain from going towards the coast, fishing or engaging in water sports.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen looks ahead
Taiwan's president asked people to maintain caution as the country braces for HaikuiImage: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS

Fong Chin-tzu, the deputy director of the weather bureau said Haikui has  "gathered strength since yesterday."

Taiwan has also mobilized its soldiers and other equipment like amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats.

Haikui considered a weaker storm than Saola

According to the Tropical Storm Risk tracker, Typhoon Haikui is expected to be a category 1 or 2 typhoon when it hits Taiwan.

Saola sweeps across Southern China

It is considered to be a much weaker storm in comparison to Typhoon Saola which hit Hong Kong and southern China on Saturday.

The storm is expected to cross the Taiwan Strait into China.

Taiwan last experienced a storm in 2019 called Typhoon Bailu which claimed one life.

rm, ns/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A file photo of the Odesa port

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Russian drones downed in Odesa

ConflictsSeptember 3, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Soldiers work on a road construction site during a joint military operation of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) against rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Beni territory

Congo and Uganda: Will new roads serve as war compensation?

Congo and Uganda: Will new roads serve as war compensation?

ConflictsSeptember 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A woman kneels and hugs her dog in her livingroom

Taiwan: Women freeze eggs hoping for a better future

Taiwan: Women freeze eggs hoping for a better future

SocietySeptember 2, 202312 images
More from Asia

Germany

Cemal Altun's grave

Germany: 40 years of church asylum

Germany: 40 years of church asylum

SocietySeptember 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters stand in the middle of a brick street in the Hague, Netherlands holding up signs and Ukrainian flags

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now have to leave

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now have to leave

MigrationSeptember 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Google logo in front of the earth in space. Text below reads: Happy birthday, Google!

Google turns 25

Google turns 25

Digital WorldSeptember 3, 202300:53 min
More from North America
Go to homepage