Typhoon Haikui batters Taiwan with heavy rain

Flights have been canceled and Taiwanese military is on standby to deal with the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan Sunday, where it brought torrential rain and strong winds.

Thousands of households were left without electricity as Haikui became the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

Around 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes as authorities prepared for the arrival of the storm.

The storm made landfall in coastal Taitung, a county in the mountainous and sparsely populated region of southeast Taiwan.

Thousands displaced

President Tsai Ing-wen asked people to practice caution and said Haikui "will be the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years."

She asked people to avoid going out and not to go up the mountains, to refrain from going towards the coast, fishing or engaging in water sports.

Taiwan's president asked people to maintain caution as the country braces for Haikui Image: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS

Fong Chin-tzu, the deputy director of the weather bureau said Haikui has "gathered strength since yesterday."

Taiwan has also mobilized its soldiers and other equipment like amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats.

Haikui considered a weaker storm than Saola

According to the Tropical Storm Risk tracker, Typhoon Haikui is expected to be a category 1 or 2 typhoon when it hits Taiwan.

It is considered to be a much weaker storm in comparison to Typhoon Saola which hit Hong Kong and southern China on Saturday.

The storm is expected to cross the Taiwan Strait into China.

Taiwan last experienced a storm in 2019 called Typhoon Bailu which claimed one life.

