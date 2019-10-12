 Typhoon Hagibis tears across Japan | News | DW | 12.10.2019

News

Typhoon Hagibis tears across Japan

Hagibis has slammed into Japan, killing at least four people and triggering landslides and floods. Several people have been reported missing, while millions have been ordered to leave their homes.

Watch video 01:22

Tokyo braces for super typhoon amid disaster warnings

At least four people were confirmed dead early Sunday after Typhoon Hagibistore across Japan.

The storm — one of the most powerful tropical cyclones to ever hit the country — unleashed heavy rain and winds, paralyzing the capital, Tokyo, and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders to more than 6 million people. 

"Damage from floods and landslides is likely taking place already," an official from Japan's Meteorological Agency said. "It is critical that people take action urgently to protect their lives and the lives of loved ones."

Public broadcaster NHK reported that around 80 people had suffered injuries, while at least 17 were reported missing.

Read moreTyphoon Faxai wreaks havoc in Tokyo

The typhoon caused widespread chaos in and around Tokyo, forcing the suspension of train services and the cancellation of more than a thousand flights. Some 270,000 households were without power, NHK said. 

Three Rugby World Cup matches were also canceled, while qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit,  was postponed. 

Hagibis, which means "speed" in Filipino, made landfall southwest of Tokyo at around 7 p.m. local time (1000 UTC) on Saturday. Its arrival was followed by a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Chiba, east of the capital.

Wind gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour) lashed parts of the country, while record-breaking rainfall caused several rivers to break their banks. 

People hold umbrellas tight as strong wind blows in Osaka

Hagibis comes just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai , resulted in two deaths and dozens of injuries in the city of Chiba. 

Japan receives approximately 20 typhoons per year, but it is rare for Tokyo to be affected.

The Japanese government has said that Hagibis could be the worst storm to hit the capital since 1958, when a typhoon resulted in more than 1,000 deaths and flooded 500,000 homes.

  • Typhoon Haiyan on a satellite photo

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Three names - one phenomenon

    Hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone are actually three names for the same phenomenon. Along the North American coast they are called hurricanes, in East and Southeast Asia they are called typhoons, and near India and Australia they are called cyclones. But despite the different names, they develop in the same way.

  • Cross-section graphic of a tropical storm

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    A cyclone is created

    Tropical storms develop over oceans when the water temperature is at least 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). As the warm water evaporates and condenses, the air around it heats up and drags cooler air upwards, creating powerful winds.

  • The eye of hurricane Isabel

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    The eye of the storm

    The Earth's rotation causes the air stream to move around the eye of the storm, which can be up to 50 kilometers wide. This area is nearly completely free of clouds and wind.

  • Powerful river tides in China caused by typhoon Nanmadol (Photo: Li Zhong / ChinaFotoPress / MAXP)

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    A storm hits land

    When a tropical storm hits a coastline, it becomes weaker due to the lack of warm water. In Australia, "Marcia" was soon downgraded to a category one storm, while "Lam" weakened after striking near Brisbane. Masses of water from the sea often cause the worst damage - as seen here in China after Typhoon Nanmadol in August 2011.

  • A truck drives through water pushed over a road by hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Chaos ensues

    Hurricane Sandy was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean. It caused waves of up to 4 meters high, fires, power outages and broken dykes. Sandy arrived with winds at speeds of more than 145 kilometers per hour. Cuba, New York and New Jersey were particularly affected.

  • Graphic showing how a tornado forms

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Destructive vortex

    Tornadoes however, are non-tropical whirlwinds that can occur anywhere a storm is brewing. Local temperature differences force warm air upwards and cold air down, and a column of warm air rotates upwards at an increasing velocity. Tornadoes are usually only a maximum of 1 kilometer in diameter.

  • A tornado

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Fastest storms

    As the warm air rises, it forms a funnel, the main characteristic of a tornado. Inside the funnel, the speed of the air can be tremendous - up to 500 kilometers per hour. Tornadoes are the fastest whirlwind type of weather phenomenon.

  • Tornado-caused destruction in Henryville, Indiana, US (Photo: Steve C. Mitchell/dpa)

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Trail of destruction

    A tornado can leave a trail of destruction several kilometers long. In the US Midwest, tornadoes occur several hundred times a year, as dry, cold air from the north hits damp, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It's different in other countries - in Germany, for example, tornadoes occasionally occur along the coast.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / ew


nm/bk (AFP, AP)

