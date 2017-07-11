Two Belarus Olympic coaches sent home by IOC for bullying sprinter

Two Belarusian coaches had their credentials pulled by the IOC on Friday after they attempted to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return to Minsk.

The two have left the Olympic village and are expected to return to Belarus.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, had posted a video critical of the Belarus Olympic Committee's decision to have her compete in a race she did not train for. That video and the bullying by the two coaches, identified by the IOC on Twitter as Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich, upended her life.

On Wednesday, Tsimanouskaya arrived in Warsaw on a humanitarian visa after she refused her coaches' demands that she return to Minsk. She had sought protection from Japanese police at the airport.

Tsimanouskaya said her grandmother had advised her not to return to Minsk after she was singled out as mentally ill on state television.

ar/sms (Reuters, AFP)