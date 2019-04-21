Considered Britain's best-known contemporary art prize, it's also brought forth some of the country's most controversial young artists.

The Turner Prize - which brings with it 25,000 pounds (29,600 euros) to the winner - has been awarded annually since 1984 to British artists under the age of 50. Runners-up receive 5,000 pounds each. It is named after English painter Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775 - 1851), renowned for both his oil paintings and his masterful landscape watercolors. Lauded as the "painter of light," he markedly influenced later Impressionist painters, but was considered controversial in his day. The Turner Prize itself has been award to equally controversial artists, such as Damien Hirst.