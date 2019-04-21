Visit the new DW website

Turner Prize

Considered Britain's best-known contemporary art prize, it's also brought forth some of the country's most controversial young artists.

The Turner Prize - which brings with it 25,000 pounds (29,600 euros) to the winner - has been awarded annually since 1984 to British artists under the age of 50. Runners-up receive 5,000 pounds each. It is named after English painter Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775 - 1851), renowned for both his oil paintings and his masterful landscape watercolors. Lauded as the "painter of light," he markedly influenced later Impressionist painters, but was considered controversial in his day. The Turner Prize itself has been award to equally controversial artists, such as Damien Hirst.

Jan. 31, 2011 - London, United Kingdom - The press view of Susan Hiller at Tate Britain on 31st January 2011. Her largest exhibition yet covers four decades of work, including pioneering mixed-media and video installations. It runs from 1st February until 15th may 2011. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAl94_ Jan 31 2011 London United Kingdom The Press View of Susan Hiller AT Tate Britain ON 31st January 2011 her Largest Exhibition yet Covers Four Decades of Work including Pioneering Mixed Media and Video Installations IT runs from 1st February Until 15th May 2011 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

Women in art and art by women: Tate Britain swaps genders in 'Sixty Years' exhibition 21.04.2019

When it comes to art, it is still very much a man's world. To bring about some positive change, the Tate Britain has now decided to remove parts of its contemporary art by men and instead highlight works by women.
Künstler Wolfgang Tillmans steht am 28.02.2013 in der Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in seiner Ausstellung. Vom 02.03 bis zum 07.07 werden in der Ausstellung alte und neue Werke des Fotografen gezeigt Foto: Caroline Seidel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

'Exploring boundaries': Wolfgang Tillmans receives Goslar art prize 28.09.2018

The Kaiserring, or Goslar Award for Modern Art, is one of the most renowned art prizes in Germany. Tillmans, a former Turner Prize winner, is the 2018 recipient for his photography "between poetry and disillusionment."
05.09.2016 Installation View: Andrea Büttner, David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, September 9 - October 22, 2016

Turner Prize finalists on show in the UK 26.09.2017

German artist Andrea Büttner is among the four finalists of this year's prestigious Turner Prize. A gallery in Hull, UK exhibits her work along with the other three nominees.
German artist Andrea Büttner among Turner Prize finalists 03.05.2017

The prestigious British Turner Prize has announced its shortlist and German artist Andrea Büttner is among the four finalists. The contest is also not just for young artists anymore.
27.09.2016 **** LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: A member of staff poses next to an installation by British artist Anthea Hamilton entitled 'Project for a Door' during a press preview for the 2016 Turner Prize at Tate Britain on September 26, 2016 in London, England. An exhibition of work by the four artists shortlisted for Turner Prize 2016 - Michael Dean, Anthea Hamilton, Helen Marten and Josephine Pryde - will be at Tate Britain from September 27, 2016 until January 8, 2017, with the winner being announced on December 6, 2016. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Turner Prize 2016: the shortlisted nominees 05.12.2016

Bare bottoms, piles of pennies, chastity belts and choo-choo trains are among the artworks by the four artists nominated for Britain's prestigious Turner Prize, to be revealed on Monday.
18.5.2016 *** LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Wolfgang Tillman's installation, Between Bridges, at the opening of Photo London, the UK's largest ever photography event, which runs from Thursday 19 - Sunday 22 May 2016 at Somerset House on May 18, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Photo London) Copyright: Getty Images/J. Spicer

Photographer Wolfgang Tillmans: 'Brexit draws on a desire to disrupt and destroy' 15.06.2016

Photographer Wolfgang Tillmans is the only German Turner Prize recipient. The London-based artist created a poster campaign to warn Britons against voting to leave the EU. He told DW why he decided to get involved.
Turner Prize exhibition 2015. A visitor views an exhibit titled Infrastruktur by Turner Prize 2015 nominee Nicole Wermers at Tramway in Glasgow, which is hosting the first ever presentation in Scotland of the Turner Prize - the UK's most prestigious visual art award. Picture date: Wednesday September 30, 2015. See PA story ARTS Turner. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:24288272 picture alliance/empics/Andrew Milligan

Turner Prize logic baffles not just the British establishment 07.12.2015

If you're puzzled by what is considered a work of art, you're not the only one. Even art critics wonder about the four shortlisted nominees for the prestigious Turner Prize, which will be given out on December 7.
Turner Prize 2015 Shortlist Announcement: Nicole Wermers, Infrastruktur 2015 (Download high resolution image 1.53 MB) Infrastruktur 2015 Installation view © Herald St, London NUR ZUR BERICHTERSTTUNG ÜBER DEN TURNER PRIZE

Turner Prize reveals its 2015 shortlist 12.05.2015

They criticize power structures and consumerism or underline the strength of communities: Which of these nominated works of contemporary art will receive the prominent award this year?
Turner Prize-winning sound artist Susan Philipsz has opened her largest installation ever in Aachen.

Turner Prize winner opens biggest installation ever in Aachen 11.07.2011

Susan Philipsz stirred controversy last year when her sound installation won the prestigious Turner Prize. Now her largest installation to date is on show at the Ludwig Forum in Aachen.
Glasgow-born artist Susan Philipsz inside her sound installation 'Lowlands', after being named as the winner of the Turner Prize 2010, at Tate Britain, in central London, Monday Dec. 6, 2010. Philipsz became the first sound artist to win Britain's Turner Prize on Monday. (AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski, PA) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE

Scottish woman becomes first sound artist to win Turner Prize 07.12.2010

In line with its tradition of controversy, the Turner Prize for 2010 was awarded to a woman who specializes in sound installation. Critics argue that this is not art.
Glasgow-based artist Richard Wright, 49, reacts after being announced as the winner of the Turner Prize 2009 at Tate Britain in London, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009. The winner of the 25,000 pound ($40,000) prize was chosen from among four finalists and announced at London's Tate Britain gallery. The Turner is awarded annually to a British artist under 50 and always inspires fierce public debate about the nature of art. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori)

Muralist Richard Wright wins Britain's Turner Prize 08.12.2009

Muralist Richard Wright has won Britain's most esteemed art award, the Turner Prize. His exhibition in the Tate Britain will disappear for good in just a few weeks.