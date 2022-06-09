Turkey: the last nomads

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Turkey, migrant shepherds move to their summer pastures. Every year there are more problems. The nomads are no longer welcome.
In the mountain village of Arslanbob, a smartphone app is helping communities get the most out of their grazing lands, and in turn protect the world's largest natural walnut forest.
A deadly attack on churchgoers has highlighted the failure of Nigeria's leaders to end the conflicts wracking the country. As campaigning gears up ahead of elections in February 2023, the violence could worsen.
Since gaining independence on July 1, 1960, Somalia has faced civil war, clan conflict, secessions, and al-Shabab. The road to self-sufficiency for Africa's most culturally-homogeneous country is full of hurdles.
