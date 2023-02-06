Turkey-Syria earthquakes: World leaders pledge support

Aid, personnel and equipment is arriving from around the world following the devastating earthquakes that have killed over 2,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

World leaders and international organizations pledged support and humanitarian aid following two large earthquakes that killed over 2,000 people in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

While Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) was coordinating search and rescue operations, international agencies were also deploying resources to help.

What Turkey and Syria have said about rescue efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said early on Monday that 45 nations had already offered assistance with search and rescue efforts.

Turkey's military has established an air corridor to enable search and rescue teams to reach disaster zones as quickly as possible.

"We mobilized our planes to send medical teams, search and rescue teams and their vehicles to the earthquake zone," a statement citing Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Syrian President Bashar Assad held an emergency meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the damage and necessary procedures.

State television in Syria showed rescue teams searching for survivors in heavy rain and sleet.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the coordination center of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Ankara Image: Depo Photos/ABACA/picture alliance

EU, WHO sending rescue and medical teams

The EU's Crisis Commissioner Janez Lenarcic confirmed that rescue teams were traveling to Turkey to help local agencies.

"Ten Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilized from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Lenarcic said in a statement .

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable.

The WHO said one of the primary concerns was trauma care of those caught up in the devastating earthquake.

"National authorities will be focussing on search and rescue at the moment," a WHO spokesperson told Reuters news agency in a statement. "Then we will expect an increased need for trauma care to treat the injured and to support the entire health system in affected areas."

Germany ready to help

Germany is home to about 3 million people of Turkish origin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "We mourn with the victims and fear for those buried. Germany will of course send help."

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Berlin would "mobilise all the assistance we can activate."

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief "can set up camps to provide shelter as well as water treatment units," she said. Generators, tents and blankets are also being readied.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: "My thoughts are with the relatives of the victims of this terrible earthquake," and went on to say "Together with our partners, we will quickly get help on the way."

Biden 'deeply saddened,' vows assistance

US President Joe Biden said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation."

"I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Türkiye and provide any and all needed assistance," the president tweeted.

Search-and-rescue specialists arriving

A rescue team from the United Kingdom consisting of 76 search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment will arrive in Turkey on Monday evening.

"We stand ready to provide further support as needed," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

The ministry added that the UK-aid-funded White Helmets were mounting a "significant search and rescue response" in north-west Syria and have "mobilized all their resources to respond to emerging needs."

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Madrid was sending an A400 military plane with firefighters and equipment, along

with an Airbus A330 with civil defence staff to work with rescuers.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday telephoned Turkish President Erdogan to offer "immediate assistance," his office said. Erdogan "thanked" Mitsotakis for the support and the immediate dispatch of rescuers and supplies on board a C-130 military plane, the Greek prime minister's office said.

Civil defense teams and aid arriving from around the world

Iraq said it would send civil defense teams to Turkey and Syria with emergency and relief supplies, food and fuel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said two C-130 planes would leave on Tuesday for Turkey, carrying relief and 36 search and rescue personnel.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was "shocked" and added "we stand by the friendly Turkish people and are ready to provide the necessary assistance."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had approved the sending of aid to Syria — whose government does not recognise Israel — after receiving a request through diplomatic channels. The government will also send humanitarian assistance to Turkey, he said.

India said it would send rescue and medical teams to Turkey, with the decision being confirmed by the country foreign ministry.

Russian rescue teams are preparing to fly to Syria, where Russian military deployed in the country already has sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors.

