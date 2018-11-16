 Turkey seeks extradition of 84 Gulen supporters from US | News | DW | 21.11.2018

News

Turkey seeks extradition of 84 Gulen supporters from US

Turkey has given US officials a request to extradite dozens of people linked to Fethullah Gulen. President Erdogan blames the cleric for an attempted coup in 2016 and has already locked up thousands of his followers.

Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday he had handed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton a list of 84 people who Ankara wants extradited.

The individuals are alleged to be followers of Fethullah Gulen. The Pennsylvania-based Islamic preacher, who has been living in self-imposed exile since 1999, is also on the list.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Gulen of orchestrating an attempted coup in July, 2016, and has long urged the US to send him back to Turkey so that he can face charges. But Washington has refused those requests, and Gulen maintains he had nothing to do with the coup attempt.

Read moreUS denies it will extradite Erdogan foe Fethullah Gulen to reduce heat on Saudis

  • Fethullah Gülen and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    Alleged connection to failed military coup

    US pastor Andrew Brunson was first arrested in October 2016, when Turkey was in the immediate throes of a crackdown on suspected instigators of the failed July coup attempt. He is accused of supporting exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen as well as Kurdish militants. Ankara claims Gulen masterminded the coup bid.

  • Turkish police arrest Turkish soldiers at the Taksim Square

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    Espionage charges

    Brunson was charged of "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and espionage. The 50-year-old pastor spent two years in jail, facing a prison sentence of up to 35 years if convicted on both counts.

  • Brunson waves from a car as he arrives at his house in Izmir

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    'No credible evidence'

    In July, 2018, Brunson was allowed to leave prison and remain under house arrest, but his request to leave Turkey was denied by authorities. Washington has maintained that there is no credible evidence to support the charges brought against him. "Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences," US Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey.

  • Trump and Erdogan

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    'No one dictates to Turkey'

    US President Donald Trump threatened to slap "large sanctions" on Turkey if it refused to free the Christian pastor. Trump took to Twitter to demand that the pastor be freed, writing: "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" In a tit-for-tat tweet, Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu responded by saying that, "No one dictates [to] Turkey."

  • Abdulhamit Gul and Suleyman Soylu

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    US sanctions

    In early August the White House announced it was imposing sanctions on two top members of the Turkish government – Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul (above right) and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu – for their roles in Brunson's detention. President Erdogan has said that he will not be swayed by sanctions.

  • Pompeo and Cavusoglu

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    'Constructive' dialogue

    But signs of a diplomatic thaw began to appear after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkey's Cavusoglu met in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional summit on August 3. "They [Pompeo and Cavusoglu] spoke about a number of issues and had a constructive conversation," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

  • Andrew Brunson (Reuters/Depo Photos )

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    Found guilty, but set free

    Eventually, a court in Turkey's Aliaga found Brunson guilty on terror charges and sentenced him to over three years in prison. At the same time, however, the court said he would not serve the term due to the time he had already spent behind bars. The preacher was allowed to leave the country.

  • Demonstrators burn a US flag

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    Shaky US-Turkey ties

    The Brunson row is the latest in a series of diplomatic and military disputes between the two NATO allies. The US uses bases in Turkey for its military operations across the Middle East, but the two countries have sparred over numerous issues, including Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Ankara sees as a threat to its political stability.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Strained relations between the two NATO allies improved after Ankara released American pastor Andrew Brunson in October, but Turkey's Gulen extradition demands remain a point of tension.

Cavusoglu said he also used his meeting with US officials in Washington to broach Turkey's request for a permanent exemption from US sanctions relating to Iran. Earlier this month, the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Tehran, including on countries and businesses that continue to do business with certain Iranian firms. Cavusoglu said a permanent waiver was necessary because Turkey could not cope without oil imports from its neighbor.

Read moreUS sanctions on Iran raise concern in Turkey

  • Erdogan and Trump USA (Reuters/K.Lamarque)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes

    May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

  • Members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington.

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Melee becomes further irritant

    May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

  • President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    First anniversary of coup attempt

    July 15, 2017: Turkey marks the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally-turned-rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions. The refusal of the US to extradite Gulen has been a major sore spot in relations.

  • Erdogan and Mattis

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia

    August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

  • US consulate in Istanbul

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey arrests US consulate employee

    October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

  • Bildkombo Türkischer und US Pass (picture-alliance/dpa,AP)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services

    October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

  • Türkei US-Botschaft in Ankara (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Ozbilici)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Attempts to make amends

    November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

  • A plane flies in the sky (Getty Images/S. Barbour)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    At odds over Russian missiles

    December through August, 2018: In December, Turkey announced it would buy the Russian S-400 missile system, which is incompatable with NATO systems. The US Congress has included a provision in a defense bill that would cut Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves forward with the S-400 deal.

  • Andrew Brunson waves from a car as he is transferred from prison to house arrest (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Tazegul)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Release the pastor ... or else

    August 1, 2018: The US sanctions Turkey's interior and justice ministers over the continued detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest in late July, but that fell short of US demands for his immediate release and end to terror and espionage charges. Brunson was arrested almost two years ago.


After meeting Cavusoglu, Pompeo did not mention the extradition request, but said he welcomed the "positive momentum in our relationship … and urged reopening additional channels to address issues of mutual concern."

He also voiced concern about several US Consulate employees and a NASA scientist who remain jailed in Turkey.

Since the failed coup, Turkish authorities have arrested more than 70,000 people over their alleged ties to Gulen's movement.

nm/rt (AFP, AP)

