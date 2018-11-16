 German-Turkish dual citizen Adil Demirci on trial in Turkey | News | DW | 20.11.2018

News

German-Turkish dual citizen Adil Demirci on trial in Turkey

Seven months ago, Turkish-German citizen of Cologne Adil Demirci went on vacation to Turkey. Before he could return he was arrested on terror charges. His trial is set to start.

Adil Demirci

The trial of Adil Demirci, who holds both German and Turkish citizenship, got underway in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old is accused of being a member of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLCP) and of spreading propaganda.      

"The last seven months have been very difficult for us as a family. We can hardly wait for my brother to finally be heard by the judge," Adil's brother, Tamer Demirci said.

Demirci was employed in Cologne as a social worker and as a reporter for the Etkin Haber Ajansi (ETHA) news agency.

'Evidence missing'

Demirci's lawyer, Keles Ozturk, maintains that there is insufficient evidence to support the prosecution's allegation that Demirci is a member of a terrorist organization.

"The indictment states that Adil Demirci participated in funerals of alleged members of MLCP But there were more than 2,000 people at these funerals. Does that mean that all those present are criminals?

News of Demirci's arrest was first reported by Mesale Tolu, who also works for the ETHA news agency. She too faced charges in Turkey.

Read more: After Yücel, Germany looks to others detained in Turkey

Campaigners for Adil Demirici's release

In Cologne, campaigners have called for Adil Demirici's release

Hope for Demirci's release

Demirci's family and friends set up the "Freedom for Adil Demirci" campaign in Cologne. and held vigils and events demanding his release.

"We have succeeded in mobilizing the public, even if it is not as large as Mesale Tolu or Deniz Yücel. The evidence speaks for itself: Adil is innocent," said a friend, Said Boluri, who has supported the campaign for Adil's release.

There are four other German citizens being held in Turkey

Watch video 04:15
Now live
04:15 mins.

Journalists on trial in Turkey

