Turkey releases Greek soldiers accused of spying

A Turkish court on Tuesday released two Greek soldiers pending their trial on espionage charges.

The soldiers — a lieutenant and a sergeant — had been apprehended by officers in a Turkish military zone in early March. They told Turkish authorities they had lost their way due to heavy snow and fog before straying over the land border by mistake.

The soldiers will be tried without being held in detention. The trial date has not yet been set. They are expected to return to Greece on Wednesday where they will be met by Greece's defense minister and army chief of staff.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomed the ruling from his NATO neighbor.

"The release of the two Greek officers is an act of justice which will contribute to friendship, good neighborly relations and stability in the region," his office said in a statement.

Tsipras had met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, and raised the issue of the soldiers.

Greek politician and the EU's migration commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, said on Twitter the soldiers' release was an "important step for the relations between Turkey and Greece, and the EU as a whole."

The EU had condemned their detention and called for their release.

Strained ties

Relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated by a number of issues from ethnically divided Cyprus to rights in the Aegean Sea.

The failure of Greece to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who escaped to Turkey by helicopter on the night of a 2016 attempted coup has also strained relations between the two NATO allies. Greek courts have argued they would not get a fair trial in Turkey and their lives would be in danger there.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Melee becomes further irritant May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey First anniversary of coup attempt July 15, 2017: Turkey marks the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally-turned-rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions. The refusal of the US to extradite Gulen has been a major sore spot in relations.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey arrests US consulate employee October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Attempts to make amends November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey At odds over Russian missiles December through August, 2018: In December, Turkey announced it would buy the Russian S-400 missile system, which is incompatable with NATO systems. The US Congress has included a provision in a defense bill that would cut Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves forward with the S-400 deal.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Release the pastor ... or else August 1, 2018: The US sanctions Turkey's interior and justice ministers over the continued detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest in late July, but that fell short of US demands for his immediate release and end to terror and espionage charges. Brunson was arrested almost two years ago.



kw/jm (AP, AFP, DPA, Reuters)

