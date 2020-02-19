 Turkey orders scores of arrests for alleged coup links | News | DW | 08.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey orders scores of arrests for alleged coup links

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 149 people, including current and former soldiers and police, wanted over the 2016 failed coup. Raids have reportedly taken place in 16 provinces.

Turkish policeman (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

Turkey's state news agency Anadolu on Monday said 149 individuals, mainly with current or former involvement in security forces, were being sought under warrant.

In the western province of Balikesir, 74 people - including six former police chiefs - were being sought by regional prosecutors, Anadolu said.

And, in south eastern Gaziantep province prosecutors had ordered the detention of 33 individuals, including 24 security forces personnel on active duty, it added.

Since the coup bid in July 2016, when 250 people were killed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed his former ally for the bid made by a military faction.

US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen  has repeatedly denied involvement.

Pending trial, some 80,000 people currently face trial, many still being held despite a law change allowing releases because of coronavirus concerns in jails.

Last Friday, three opposition parliamentarians, stripped of their seats, were arrest — two in the Diyarbakir area and one in Istanbul.

In a parallel development Monday two journalists were questioned by what Anadolu called "anti-terrorism" police.

Read more: Turkey's Pelican group: A state within a state

They were named as Ismail Dukel, the Ankara representative of the TELE1 television channel, and Muyesser Yildiz of the OdaTV website.

Last month, Turkish authorities jailed 7 journalists for stories on the death of an intelligence officer who was reportedly killed in Libya.

Turkey is ranked among the world's top jailers of journalists by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists — alongside China and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey's Journalists Syndicate estimates that as many as 85 media workers are currently in jail under Turkey's broad anti-terrorism laws.

ipj/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Asylum lawyer employed by Germany released by Turkish court

Yilmaz S., a lawyer working with the German Embassy in Ankara, was arrested by Turkish authorities in September 2019. The prosecution fits a pattern. (12.03.2020)  

Turkish court postpones verdict for German rights activist

Eleven defendants, including Germany's Peter Steudtner, gave final statements a day after philanthropist Osman Kavala was re-arrested, just hours after a court acquitted him. The verdict had been expected on Wednesday. (19.02.2020)  

Opinion: Turkey's coronavirus outbreak reveals Erdogan's inhumanity

Turkey is granting amnesty to 90,000 detainees, but jailed journalists and political prisoners will remain behind bars. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdogan is relentlessly persecuting his critics, says Hülya Schenk. (14.04.2020)  

Related content

Istanbul Türkei - Peter Frank Steudtner nach Freilassung aus Silivri Gefängniskomplex

Turkish court postpones verdict for German rights activist 19.02.2020

Eleven defendants, including Germany's Peter Steudtner, gave final statements a day after philanthropist Osman Kavala was re-arrested, just hours after a court acquitted him. The verdict had been expected on Wednesday.

Symbolbild: Polizei Türkei

Turkey arrests hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters over exam cheating 12.02.2019

Authorities in Turkey have launched a fresh clampdown on suspected followers of Fethullah Gulen over a 2010 police exam. Prosecutors say answers were leaked to Gulen followers to boost their chances of promotion.

Türkischer Präsident Erdogan in Deutschland Kanzleramt

Angela Merkel and Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold final talks ahead of Turkish leader's Cologne visit 29.09.2018

Germany's Angela Merkel and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed how to boost economic ties. Erdogan will cap off his Germany trip by visiting Cologne, where some 10,000 people are expected to protest.

Advertisement