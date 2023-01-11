  1. Skip to content
Protesters demonstrate in front of the court where Fincanci is being tried
Human rights activists have called for Fincanci's release Image: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS
Human RightsTurkey

Turkey convicts doctor on terror propaganda charges

18 minutes ago

Sebnem Korur Fincanci was handed a nearly three-year jail sentence, but was released as she challenges the verdict. Human rights organizations say the trial is an attempt by the government to quell dissent.

A Turkish court on Wednesday convicted medical doctor Sebnem Korur Fincanci for "making propaganda for an armed terrorist group."

Fincanci is the head of the Turkish Medical Association, the largest national union for doctors with around 110,000 members.

What did the court decide?

The Istanbul court handed 63-year-old Fincanci a sentence of two years and eight months, but released her from jail as she challenges the verdict. 

Fincanci was arrested in October after she urged an investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Turkish army against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq. She made the claims during an interview with the pro-Kurdish Medya Haber TV outlet. 

The Istanbul Justice Palace
Fincanci intends to fight the terrorism charge convictionImage: OZAN KOSE/AFP

The Turkish military has denied these allegations, and said Fincanci is parroting the claims of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK is deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU. The group has waged an insurgency against the Turkish government since 1984. Turkey's military also occasionally strikes targets in the predominantly Kurdish areas across its borders in Iraq, or Syria, arguing that PKK fighters or their allies retreat across the borders seeking safety.

The areas that some Kurds argue should be an independent Kurdish country span the region around the borders of Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

The terror propaganda charges made against Fincanci could have seen her jailed for seven and a half years. Her release by the Istanbul court was met with cheers from her supporters and relief from her lawyers.

"We thought they would keep her in jail," defense lawyer Meric Eyuboglu told AFP news agency after the court proceedings. "We were preparing for the worst, and this is a surprise. We are happy for her."

The Physicians for Human Rights advocacy organization criticized the ruling, calling it "ludicrous and shameful."

"Instad of saluting Dr. Korur Financi's courageous and visionary work, the Turkish authorities have attempted to intimidate, punish and criminalize her and other physicians' work. The harassment must cease," group director Michele Heisler said.

Fincanci defends controversial chemical arms comments

After her release on Wednesday, Fincanci defended her call for a chemical arms probe in remarks to journalists.

"Of course, as physicians we will prioritize human health," Fincanci said. "We will be against wars and we will do our best to prevent all kinds of weapons, to prevent their use, to eliminate them."     

Fincanci's comments have raised the ire of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused her of "speaking the language of terrorism."

Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has called for the revocation Financi's Turkish citizenship and the closure of the Turkish Medical Association.

Turkish opposition outraged by prison sentence for Imamoglu: DW's Dorian Jones

Erdogan has cracked down on the opposition and critics ahead of this year's presidential election, and more generally in recent years following a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a political rival who could challenge Erdogan for the presidency, was sentenced to over two years in prison for insulting officials, with supporters viewing the ruling as politically motivated.

wd/msh (AP, AFP, dpa) 

