Turkey: 110 arrested for alleged terror links

The Turkish government blames the PKK for nearly 40,000 deaths since the group launched an armed struggle for a Kurdish homeland in southeast Turkey in 1984.
However, both sides have been accused of atrocities since the start of the uprising.
Erdogan kicks off election campaign
Instrumentalizing arrests?
Pro-Kurdish lawmaker Tayip Temel of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) claimed that the operation was motivated by fears that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party could be defeated in the upcoming elections.
"On the eve of the election, out of fear of losing power, they have resorted to detention operations again," he wrote on Twitter.
He said tens of politicians, including top members of his party, journalists, artists and lawyers were among those detained in Diyarbakir on Tuesday morning.
In a statement on its website, the organization Reporters Without Borders says: "As the 2023 election approaches, the Recep Tayyip Erdogan 'hyper-presidency' has stepped up its attacks on journalists in a bid to deflect attention from the country's economic and democratic decline and to shore up its political base."
Erdogan and his AK Party have dominated the political landscape in Turkey since 2002.