We visit the Tumaini Festival which celebrates the heritage of refugees at Dzaleka refugee camp in Malawi. Founded by the exiled Congolese poetry artist, Trésor Mpauni aka Menes La Plume, the festival is a change from the daily struggles of life in a refugee camp as well as a chance for those in exile to connect with their culture and showcase their talents.