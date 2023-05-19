The quake's epicenter was detected some340 kilometres east of Vao city in New CaledoniaImage: ingimage/IMAGO
CatastropheOceania
Tsunami alert lifted after major earthquake hits Pacific
27 minutes ago
A 7.7 magnitude quake hit near the Loyalty Islands, creating small tsunami waves in Vanuatu, with others possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.
https://p.dw.com/p/4RYfq
Advertisement
A tsunami warning for several Pacific states has been lifted after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory on Friday. It hit southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.
"Based on all available data the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles) some 340 kilometres east of Vao city in New Caledonia.
Following the quake, an 8-centimeter tsunami was observed in New Caledonia, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).
Evacuation was also ordered in New Caledonia's coastal areas, a government official said. At least one beach had been evacuated, according to an AFP journalist.