Trump walks out on shutdown meeting with Democrats, says 'bye-bye'

United States President Donald Trump walked out of talks to reopen the government with Congressional Democrats on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood that hundreds of thousands of government workers will not receive paychecks on Friday as scheduled.

On the 19th day of a government shutdown, caused by a dispute over funding for a border wall between the US and Mexico, Trump met briefly Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in the situation room of the White House. The US president called the meeting "a total waste of time" in a tweet shortly afterwards.

Schumer accused the president of a "temper tantrum," telling reporters in Washington that the meeting broke when he and Pelosi refused to commit funding for the border wall. Trump then slammed his hand on the table and walked out, according to Schumer.

"This is sad and unfortunate. We want to come to an agreement. We believe in border security. We have different views," Schumer said.

Republicans provided a different account of the meeting, saying Trump passed out candy at the start of the meeting, did not raise his voice or pound the table. Vice President Mike Pence, speaking outside of the West Wing at the White House, accused Democrats of "unwilling to even negotiate."

"The president made clear today that he is going to stand firm to achieve his priorities to build a wall — a steel barrier — at the southern border," Pence told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) after a meeting with President Donald Trump

Push for partial reopening

Shortly after the meeting at the White House, the House of Representatives, the lower house of US Congress, voted to pass legislation to open some departments of government, including the Treasury, Homeland Security, Justice, State, Agriculture, Commerce and Labor.

However, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would not put any funding bill up for a vote in Congress' upper house without Trump's backing.

Trump has insisted that the budget bill include a $5.7 million (€4.9 million) down payment on the wall, a barrier which he sees as absolutely necessary to stop what he calls an immigration crisis. Senate Democrats have remain steadfast in their refusal to include that provision in the bill.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump emerged from a meeting with Republicans on Capital Hill declaring he had unwavering support from his party for his tough stance on border wall funds. In the meeting, he told his fellow party members that the shutdown would last "whatever it takes."

Meanwhile, the suspension of government activities has lead to 800,000 federal workers either furloughed or working without pay. If the government shutdown does not end by Friday, many government employees will not receive their paychecks as scheduled.

Trump heads to border

On Thursday, Trump was scheduled to travel to the border to highlight what he calls a crisis of illegal immigration, drug-smuggling and human trafficking at the border.

The president has expressed his own doubts that his appearance and remarks on Thursday will change any minds.

The trip comes two days after a televised presidential address from the White House's Oval Office in which Trump said there is a "growing humanitarian and security crisis" at the US-Mexico border. He did stop short of calling a national emergency, which he has threatened to do in order to use emergency funds to bankroll the wall.

In a televised response to Trump's speech on Tuesday, Pelosi called the shutdown "senseless" and said the president was holding the country "hostage."

US government shutdowns: A chronology Sundown shutdown As midnight approaches on September 30 of each year, it's go time for Congress: approve a budget or shut down government operations. Originally, Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution required lawmakers to approve the budget. Honing it further in 1870, the Antideficiency Act targeted agencies that spent money without asking. But meeting deadlines was a chronic problem. That is, until the 1980s.

US government shutdowns: A chronology No money, no pay, no work At the behest of President Jimmy Carter, the US attorney general revisited the Antideficiency Act in 1980 to answer the question: "Without a budget, are government employees required to work?" According to Benjamin Civiletti's legal opinion, no money meant no work. Carter's presidency saw only small shutdowns, but the new interpretation of the law turned shutdowns into a negotiating tactic.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Ronald Reagan and the first shutdown The first real shutdown — over 240,000 workers furloughed, more than $80 million (€65 million) down the drain — occurred in November 1981. Still in his early days, President Ronald Reagan refused to sign a budget without billions in tax cuts. The Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House found a solution by the next day. This happened seven more times by his last year in 1989.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Bill Clinton and the rise of the partisan shutdown Budget impasses were largely drama-free until 1995, when President Bill Clinton faced off against Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and House Speaker Newt Gingrich (pictured left). The Republican-led Congress wanted a balanced budget within seven years, higher Medicare premiums and rollbacks on environment regulations. It took 27 days in total to strike a deal. The cost: at least $1 billion.

US government shutdowns: A chronology A game for Congress, a headache for the agencies Many departments such as the military, national security and any deemed essential to the protection of life continue working during shutdowns. But agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must cease operations. This results in delays on tax decisions, food inspection and disease research among other problems.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Barack Obama and Congress on Cruz-control The next major shutdown came in 2013 under President Barack Obama. His Affordable Health Care Act — or Obamacare — faced stark opposition from conservative House Republicans. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, the group pushed for drastic curbs on the health care act in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. The 18-day shutdown resulted in the furlough of some 850,000 workers. The cost: $24 billion.

US government shutdowns: A chronology A shutdown lasting years? The latest shutdown, which started in late December, is already among the longest in history. Hundreds of federal workers are going without pay. Despite the disruption, President Donald Trump has refused to budge on his insistence that funding for the Mexico border wall be included in the budget. In fact, the president has said he is prepared for the impasse to go on for years.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Cost of playing politics The prohibitive cost of shutting down some government operations has not tamed the trend. Washington loses millions not just in revenue, but also in back pay, even though furloughed employees stay at home. So, time lost, work lost — and money lost. According to ratings agency Standard and Poor's, the current rate for a shutdown will cost the US roughly $6 billion per week.

US government shutdowns: A chronology Shutdowns contributing to distrust? But the biggest loser is not the economy, or the party that makes the most concessions. Arguably, it's the government itself. According to a Gallup poll in the aftermath of the 2013 shutdown, public dissatisfaction with the government in general rose to 33 percent. The previous all-time high regarding political dysfunction was 26 percent during the Watergate scandal. Author: Kathleen Schuster



