Trump visits Dayton, El Paso after mass shootings

US President Donald Trump was met with protests when he arrived in the Midwestern city of Dayton on Wednesday afternoon — the first of two visits to the sites of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that killed more than 30 people.

A crowd of 200 people gathered in Dayton outside a downtown hospital where the US president was visiting with shooting survivors. Many held signs reading "Do something" while standing in front of a Trump baby balloon.

Trump did not head to the entertainment district in Dayton where the shooting took place, instead leaving to board Air Force One after spending under two hours speaking with first responders and victims in Dayton.

Protests were expected in both cities where Trump will be visiting. His visits to Dayton and El Paso in Texas have stirred controversy among opposition lawmakers, who have accused him of whipping up racial tensions that contributed to the attacks.

Protesters in Dayton protested the US president's visit following the shooting, urging for action on gun control

Trump: No 'appetite' for assault rifle ban

Before heading out to his first stop in the Ohio city of Dayton, Trump denied that his rhetoric contributed to the attacks, saying that he "brings people together. Our country is doing incredibly well."

Trump also said that he and lawmakers in Congress support tightening background checks for guns in order to prevent "mentally unstable" people from acquiring firearms.

However, he brushed off calls for a ban on assault rifles — like the weapons used in the weekend shootings — saying that "there is no political appetite for that at this moment."

What happened at the weekend?

On Saturday, a male suspect opened fire at a Walmart shopping center in the Texas city of El Paso, killing 22 people.

In the run-up to the attack, police believe he posted an extremist manifesto to the forum website 8chan, citing a "Hispanic invasion" as a key motivator for his attack. Activists have claimed links between Trump's divisive rhetoric and the alleged manifesto.

Hours later, another male suspect opened fire in front of a bar in the midwestern city of Dayton, killing 9 people including his sister. He was wearing body armor at the time and carried additional magazines.

31 people were killed between the two attacks

Why is Trump's trip controversial?

Several Democratic politicians urged Trump to drop the visits, accusing him of stoking ethnonationalist sentiment.

"This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso," said El Paso-native Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

A spokeswoman for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren said: "There is a direct line between the president's rhetoric and the stated motivations of the El Paso shooter."

But the government has dismissed the claims, with White House spokesman Hogan Gidley saying: "It's not the politician's fault when somebody acts out their evil intention."

