Trump cancels Denmark trip over Greenland snub

The US leader gave Denmark the cold shoulder after the Nordic country dismissed the idea of selling Greenland. The move comes two days after Trump said striking a deal on the island was not a top priority.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is canceling an official visit to Denmark after the Nordic country rebuffed his idea of buying Greenland.
The decision comes two days after he confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland — a semi-autonomous Danish territory and the world's largest island. But the US leader also said buying it was not a top priority.
Trump tweeted on Tuesday, "Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time."
"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!"
Trump on Sunday also tweeted out a doctored photo of Greenland with a Trump tower imposed, joking that he would not do build one of his trademark buildings in Greenland.
'Absurd discussion'
During a visit to Greenland on Sunday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the idea of selling the Arctic island was an "absurd discussion." She told reporters: “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant.”
Trump was scheduled to visit Copenhagen on Sept. 2-3 for meetings with Frederiksen and Greenland's premier, Kim Kielsen.
The US leader's visit to Poland is still expected to go ahead at the end of August.
