Traveling the USA and Europe with Wim Wenders' Polaroid photos

He took pictures of raw landscapes, film crews and himself. The world-famous film director is also a photographer and early fan of the Polaroid camera. Discover gems from Wenders' collection of 12,000 shots.
"The Polaroids helped with making the movies, but they were not an aim in themselves. They were disposable," said Wim Wenders, who owned a Polaroid camera even before it was a consumer article.
Over the years, he took about 12,000 snapshots — giving most of them away.
When he dug out the ones he'd saved, Wenders remarked, "'Wow! Where did this all come from?' I had forgotten about so much of it. I realized I had been taking pictures like a maniac."
Since last year, the prize-winning filmmaker and author has revealed a selection of his Polaroids in the exhibition "Wim Wenders: Instant Stories," which has been shown in the US and the UK.
The exhibition makes its first and only stop in Germany, at the C/O Berlin museum, from July 7 until September 23. Along with the some 240 Polaroids on show, the exhibition presents excerpts of films in which Wenders used the medium of instant photography as part of the narrative.
Wenders und Polaroids: a common past
The filmmaker acquired a prototype camera from the then new Polaroid Company and used it in his 1974 film, Alice in the Cities, about a man who loses his job over his passion for taking snapshots. The photos seen in the film have Wenders' trademark poetic touch, almost as though he perceived that they would one day have a timeless value.
Wenders captured moments on film sets, urban and rural landscapes, pictures of celebrities like Dennis Hopper as well as historic moments like the death of John Lennon.
"I was learning the craft of filmmaking in those years, and Polaroids were the perfect complementary tool: as a visual notebook, a quick way of 'framing' the world, a verification of my interest in people, places, objects, or simply as a way to remember things."
No more photography
The filmmaker stopped taking Polaroids 30 years ago. Although his repeated shots of everyday objects such as food seem to presage the Instagram age, he feels that photography itself has changed forever. "The image for me was always linked to the idea of uniqueness, to a frame and to composition. You produced something that was, in itself, a singular moment. As such, it had a certain sacredness. That whole notion is gone," he says.
"I really don't know why we stick to the word photography any more. There should be a different term, but nobody cared about finding it."
Click on the gallery above for samples from the exhibition "Wim Wenders: Instant Stories."
Wim Wenders is deeply impressed by the Pope. With his documentary, Pope Francis: A Man of his Word, which now hits German theaters, he wants to show that the Catholic Church leader can change the world. (14.06.2018)
A romantic thriller tracing Islamic jihadists and exploring the ocean's depths in search of the origins of life: Wim Wenders' latest film, "Submergence," relies on his unique sense of place to tell an unusual love story. (13.04.2018)
Wim Wenders' latest film, "The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez," is a melancholy contemplation of love and life. Originally written for the stage, this is Wenders' fifth collaboration with playwright and friend Peter Handke. (25.01.2017)
He's known for films like "Wings of Desire" and "Buena Vista Social Club," but now Wim Wenders is venturing into opera. Next year at the Berlin State Opera he'll direct a work by Bizet, conducted by Daniel Barenboim. (30.03.2016)