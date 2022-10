Urban renewal

Bilbao, founded in the 13th century, is a commercial hub on the Nervion River, which flows into the Bay of Biscay. It became an industrial city in the 19th century and was long seen as the ugly sister of the seaside resort of Donostia (San Sebastian). But Bilbao's image has been transformed. One more sign of that is the city's tallest building, the Torre Iberdrola (in the center of the photo).