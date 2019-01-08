 Trans-Atlantic rebuke for Trump downgrade of EU ambassador | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 17.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Trans-Atlantic rebuke for Trump downgrade of EU ambassador

There was no about-face in the US government after DW broke news that the EU ambassador's status had been downgraded. But one expert has said lawmakers' responses show the trans-Atlantic network still operates – a bit.

EU, US flags

The Trump administration's recent downgrading of the EU ambassador's status without prior notice, first reported by Deutsche Welle, has led to parliamentary action on both sides of the Atlantic.

In a strongly worded letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 27 congressional Democrats denounced the diplomatic downgrade. "Disturbingly, this step, which appears to have taken place late last year, occurred without congressional consultation or apparent notification to the European Union," the lawmakers wrote in a letter published this week. 

Led by the new chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Representative Eliot Engel, the group slammed the unannounced demotion. "Both the substance of this decision and the undiplomatic way in which it was carried out needlessly denigrate trans-Atlantic relations."  

Screenshot of letter to Pompeo (Democratic Party)

Excerpt of letter by Democratic lawmakers to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

'Strengthen allies'

In the four-page letter, US lawmakers demand answers by January 30 to four specific questions about the downgrade, among them why the decision was made, why Congress was not informed, and how it was reviewed and approved within the Trump administration.

"We ought to support and strengthen our allies, not turn them into foes," the letter concludes. "Insulting them for no apparent reason does not typically encourage them to take a warmer view of the United States."

The missive echoes the sentiment expressed in a letter by members of the European Parliament. Addressed to members of the US Congress and published one day after the downgrade became public, the letter by the European Parliament's 58-member Delegation for Relations With the United States slammed the White House's "increasingly harmful approach" to trans-Atlantic relations and urged Congress to help "strengthen and not undermine each other".

The MEPs criticized the demotion of the EU's ambassador to the United States, David O'Sullivan, saying neither the ambassador nor the bloc's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, had been "formally notified of this change" in advance. "This is no way to treat partners," they wrote.

The group's vice chairperson, Dutch Liberal Marietje Schaake, told DW that "I hope that members of the new Congress will take the time to reflect on the impact of the Trump administration's confrontations with Europe, the changing role of the United States in the world, and that they will feel empowered to do something about it."

Network still active

As lawmakers voiced their protest in the US and EU, Jeffrey Anderson, a professor at Georgetown University's Center for German and European Studies, told DW that he found it "reassuring that the broader trans-Atlantic network is still operative at some level."

But Anderson who called the downgrade "yet another gratuitous, petty slap at the idea of European unity," expressed little hope that the move could be reversed.   

"No, not really," he said. "This administration has a really hard time admitting mistakes."

The downgrade "remains in place," an EU official who is familiar with the matter told DW on Thursday. The official dismissed reports of a possible and quick reversal of the downgrade by the US after the original story was published. The official said those reports might have been triggered by the fact that the ambassador was invited to a State Department holiday function.

Screenshot Order of precedence (US-State Department)

Nothing has changed on State Department Order of Precedence

But being invited to such an event did not undo the diplomatic downgrade, the official added.      

"He is still there with the African Union," the official said, referring to the EU ambassador's official placement on the State Department's Order of Precedence list, which ranks ambassadors according to their official tenure in Washington.

On the current list, which is published on the State Department's website, the EU ambassador is grouped in a section designated for international organizations alongside the African Union's representative. Prior to the downgrade, he was listed among nation-states.  

The State Department responded to a request for comment with an automated email referencing "the lapse in US government appropriations" and advising that assistance could only be provided for urgent matters "involving excepted functions."        

DW recommends

EU lawmakers decry Washington downgrading of EU ambassador

The US Congress has been sent an open letter by EU parliamentarians fuming over the sidelining of the EU's mission in Washington. The MEPs again accuse President Donald Trump of eroding trans-Atlantic relations. (09.01.2019)  

Trump administration downgrades EU mission to US

The Trump administration has downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union's delegation to the United States, an EU official has confirmed to DW. The demotion happened at the end of last year without notice. (08.01.2019)  

Related content

USA Präsident Donald Trump in Washington

Donald Trump says he 'never worked for Russia' 14.01.2019

Donald Trump directly addressed reports that intelligence officials had concerns about his ties to Russia. The president said questions about his involvement with the country were "a disgrace" and reports were "a hoax."

Belgien Tusk empfängt Trump in Brüssel

Trump administration downgrades EU mission to US 08.01.2019

The Trump administration has downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union's delegation to the United States, an EU official has confirmed to DW. The demotion happened at the end of last year without notice.

USA Shutdown l Präsident Donald Trump wirbt in Texas für die Mauer

Donald Trump threatens emergency powers to pay for wall 11.01.2019

As the US government shutdown reached its 20th day, Trump went to Texas to make his case for building a border wall. He wants $5.7 billion from US funds, and has said he might use emergency powers to finance the project.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 