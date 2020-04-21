Train believed to be Kim Jong Un's spotted at family's resort

A train likely to belong to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, according to commercial satellite imagery shared by North Korea monitoring website 38 North.

The report comes amid speculation about Kim's ill health after he vanished from the public eye and missed the April 15 commemoration of the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung.

"The approximately 250-meter long train" was seen parked at the Leadership Railway Station at the compound on both April 21 and 23, but was not present on April 15, 38 North reported.

The train appears to have arrived at the station, which is reserved for use by the Kim family, "sometime before April 21" and appeared to be "repositioned for departure" on April 23.

The satellite images do not say anything about Kim's health, but the train's presence lends "weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country's eastern coast," according to the Washington-based monitoring group.

South Korean government intelligence has also said it believes Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, and he had not previously missed the April 15 event to honor his grandfather since assuming power after his father Kim Jong Il's death in 2011.

Kim's death could cause instability in the insular country of almost 26 million, though many experts say North Korea likely would not face a serious crisis if Kim falls seriously ill or dies, as there are already a few viable successors lined up.

His influential sister and close confidante Kim Yo Jong is tipped to be the next in line. North Korea's state media have not made any public statements about Kim's health. This is not the first time, however, that Kim has vanished from the public eye, and not the first time that such a disappearance has sent rumors swirling about his health.

In 2014, state media did not report any public activities for Kim for about six weeks, before he reappeared with a cane.

North Korea's long killing streak Living in the crosshairs High-profile defector Hwang Jang Yop survived numerous assassination attempts before dying of natural causes at the age of 87. Hwang, who had been one of the leading ideologues of the North's isolationist regime, escaped to South Korea in 1997. Just months before his death in 2010, Seoul authorities arrested two North Korean military officers over one of many plots to kill him.

North Korea's long killing streak Uncle not 'fed to the dogs' The execution of Kim Jong Un's uncle Jang Song Thaek, once the second most powerful man in the isolated country, sent shock waves beyond North Korea's borders. Many media outlets wrongly reported that he was fed to hungry dogs, as punishment for his "betrayal" of the ruling family. In reality, he was shot, according to Pyongyang officials and South Korean intelligence.

North Korea's long killing streak Rumors of brutality In 2015, Seoul's security services reported that North Korean Defense Minister Hyon Yong Chol was executed by an anti-aircraft gun. However, National Intelligence Service (NIS) soon appeared to backtrack from the report, saying that Hyon might still be alive. Reports of other brutal executions, involving artillery shells and flamethrowers, have also been difficult to confirm.

North Korea's long killing streak Poisoned needle North Korean defector and well-known dissident Park Sang Hak was also targeted by a Pyongyang-linked hitman. In 2011, South Korean authorities arrested a former North Korean commando over the plot to assassinate Park with a poison-tipped needle.

North Korea's long killing streak Removing a rival? The estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was reportedly poisoned by two women at a Kuala Lumpur airport. While details remained sketchy, it was widely believed the killers were sent by the North Korean regime. The 46-year-old Kim Jong Nam had been living abroad after falling from grace in 2001 for visiting Disneyland in Tokyo.



lc/sms (AP, dpa)

