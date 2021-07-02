Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Despite broad agreement for a switch to emission-free vehicles by 2040, there are still holdouts, including Germany.
Time is running out for negotiators at the climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
Climate protection is improving, but a new analysis shows the world's 61 biggest emitters have a lot more to do.
Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But is it ready for what comes next?
Can a group of conservationists protect the vital marine ecosystems supported by seagrasses?
Have scientists failed to tell the story of climate change? Do fiction writers do it better?
With plans to close Gonio on the horizon, what does the future hold for those living and working on the trash mountain?
There are clear pathways for world leaders to honor their pledges to stop global heating.
There will be talk about 1.5 degree pathways and carbon lock-ins at the UN climate conference. What does it all mean?
Africa contributes minimally to climate change but bears the brunt of its consequences. For the continent, the UN COP26 climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.
A UN climate summit in Glasgow will pressure world leaders to stop burning fossil fuels, stabilize global temperatures and share money to adapt to increasingly extreme weather.
With the UN climate conference poised to start in Glasgow next week, DW looks at what has — and has not — been achieved over the past quarter century of such global gatherings.
The UN's latest Emissions Gap Report shows that the world is on track for a temperature rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius this century. Ahead of next week's COP26 climate summit, it said nations must act urgently.
With the plans currently on the table, we are gearing up for an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius. That would be much worse for the planet than adhering to the agreed-upon Paris goal of 1.5 C.
The world's cities are growing rapidly. How does all that construction affect the planet?
With much of the climate conversation centered around cutting carbon dioxide, less attention is paid to a more potent, less common and sometimes smellier greenhouse gas: methane.
Access to clean drinking water is a human right, but as the global population grows and the planet heats up, can we rely on this resource we take for granted?
Palm oil has become an ingredient in so many of our daily staples. But its link to deforestation makes it unpopular. Is it as bad as we are led to believe?
Cheaper prices and shorter fashion cycles mean shoppers are encouraged to keep buying more to stay in style. What does it mean for the planet?
We are losing billions of bees every year to many complicated causes, including climate change, decreasing crop diversity and habitat loss. Why does it matter if bees are around?
Global heating might be melting the planet's glaciers and ice sheets, but can't we simply avoid rising seas and run for the hills?
As travel becomes an option again and the question of to-fly-or-not-to-fly is back on the table, DW asks what all the fuss is about.
Many countries are trapped in a vicious cycle of ecological damage and conflict.
Only a fraction of Russian trash gets recycled. 'Green Lessons' at school aim to raise awareness.
Could lab-grown meat counteract the illegal market for endangered animal products?
Shyam Sunder Jyani isn't just planting trees — he's nurturing a caring relationship between people and nature.
As global heating intensifies, the risk that we may lose our forests altogether has never been greater.
When environmental disasters strike, those already discriminated against can be hit hardest. But marginalized communities can also set a model for resilience.
Isaac Huenchunao wants to safeguard the future of his culture by bringing in tourist dollars. Can a people who have lost so much to foreign invasion welcome outsiders to their Andean home?
Though cows emit less methane when they eat red seaweed, it can only be part of the solution to cleaning up the polluting beef and dairy industry.
Three months after deadly floods tore through Germany's Ahr Valley, residents are looking to the future.
Plastic has become a pollution nightmare. DW explores why billions are being invested in making more.
There are some major hurdles preventing sustainable aviation fuel from getting off the ground.
Cellphones have a huge environmental footprint. One company trying to change this is Fairphone. As they announce their latest offering, DW asks whether a no-impact smartphone is even possible.
Ten years since the Fukushima disaster, expensive nuclear energy plants are being shut down across the world as renewable power prices plummet.
You can find small, self-made solar power panels on walls and balconies, roofs and terraces all over the world. Here's a look at what kinds of systems are out there — and how to build them, keeping in mind costs.
Solar panels provide the largest and cheapest source of renewable energy. But there is still room to reduce the high emissions created when building solar power infrastructure.
Scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life.
Want to inspire young people to protect the environment? Use our digital learning packs!
Two children, two continents, one major health crisis. A look at how communities are coping with water problems.
We still have time to slow down climate change! Every Friday, we'll show you how to get out of this mess.
Friday's World Migratory Bird Day ups awareness about itinerant avians with the motto "Sing, Fly, Soar — Like a Bird!"
Living Planet covers COP26 and how climate change is affecting people's lives in Africa.
A DW, Channels and NTV Uganda showcase of innovative and effective environmental concepts from Africa and Europe.
Based in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, Chris Ilems presents environmental issues and solutions from West Africa.
Based in Uganda's capital, Kampala, Sandrah presents environmental issues and solutions from East Africa.
Senegal is building a sea barrier around Saint-Louis in the fight against costal erosion, but some have doubts.
Be inspired and find constructive solutions for the environmental challenges of today with this DW and Scroll.in collaboration.
Based in Mumbai, Sannuta Raghu presents stories of innovation and the people behind them, who are finding solutions to the most pressing issues affecting the environment.
Located near Chennai, biodiversity hotspot Irukkum Island in Pulicat Lake is under threat.
