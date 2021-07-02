Visit the new DW website

COP26
Car emissions seen in headlights

COP26: New alliance for combustion engine phaseout

Despite broad agreement for a switch to emission-free vehicles by 2040, there are still holdouts, including Germany.  

Activists holding signs at a protest

COP26: 'Two realities' for climate delegates

Time is running out for negotiators at the climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.  

Wind turbines in the sea

Biggest emitters fail to make climate protection grade

Climate protection is improving, but a new analysis shows the world's 61 biggest emitters have a lot more to do.   

Net zero by 2050: 9 charts showing the world's progress

COP26: Whom should developing countries bill for climate impacts?

COP26: Lobbying threat to global climate action

COP26: Fridays for Future protest calls for climate action, not hollow promises

COP26 report: COVID stimulus packages fail to address climate change adaptation

COP26: 'One of the whitest' climate conferences in years, say environmentalists

Zero deforestation commitment at COP26: Empty promises or a workable plan?

Climate change in 11 charts

LATEST STORIES
Mine workers clearing debris aboveground

Is Bulgaria ready to give up coal?

Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But is it ready for what comes next?  

A diver examines the underwater seagrass in the Maldives

Saving the Maldives' overlooked seagrass meadows

Can a group of conservationists protect the vital marine ecosystems supported by seagrasses?  

Children protesting with posters reading 'we are bunking to educate adults'

Climate change 'needs a narrative'

Have scientists failed to tell the story of climate change? Do fiction writers do it better?  

A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill  

Life on Georgia's largest toxic landfill

With plans to close Gonio on the horizon, what does the future hold for those living and working on the trash mountain?  

OUR CLIMATE
A boy climbing a fallen tree in a flooded Padma river in Bangladesh

COP26: How to plug the emissions gap and stop global warming

There are clear pathways for world leaders to honor their pledges to stop global heating.  

Industrial complex in Russia emitting smoke via chimneys

Cutting through the climate jargon

There will be talk about 1.5 degree pathways and carbon lock-ins at the UN climate conference. What does it all mean?  

Light Explainers
Cranes stand at construction sites at the Xiong'an New Area

Building: What's the big deal for the environment?

The world's cities are growing rapidly. How does all that construction affect the planet?  

LAND, FOOD AND WATER
French President Emmanuel Macron (up) flies over Gao inside a military helicopter during a visit to France's Barkhane counter-terrorism operation in Africa's Sahel region, northern Mali, 19 May 2017.

Conflict being driven by ecological damage, report finds 

Many countries are trapped in a vicious cycle of ecological damage and conflict.  

Global 3000 Russland Abfallwirtschaft

Russia: 'Green Lessons' to cut trash

Only a fraction of Russian trash gets recycled. 'Green Lessons' at school aim to raise awareness.  

Confiscated tiger skins and skulls lie on a customs table in Bangkok

Traditional Chinese medicine — grown in a petri dish?

Could lab-grown meat counteract the illegal market for endangered animal products?  

Shyam Sunder Jyani sits with his family on an outdoor terrace

Caring for trees like they're family

Shyam Sunder Jyani isn't just planting trees — he's nurturing a caring relationship between people and nature.  

Somidh Saha, indischer Forstwirtschaft-Experte, Leiter Sylvanus-Forschungsruppe in Karlsruhe

Germany: Can non-native trees save the forests?

As global heating intensifies, the risk that we may lose our forests altogether has never been greater.  

On the Green Fence podcast - NEW season
On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

Living in a flood zone: rebuild or relocate?

Three months after deadly floods tore through Germany's Ahr Valley, residents are looking to the future.  

Reducing the carbon footprint of houses

WEBSPECIAL
OUR RESOURCES AND ENERGY SOURCES
A plane streaks across a deep blue sky, leaving white lines in its wake

Germany opens world's first green kerosene plant

There are some major hurdles preventing sustainable aviation fuel from getting off the ground.  

ALL SPECIES GREAT AND SMALL
A billboard to the UN climate conference in Kunming

China: Over 100 nations to adopt biodiversity declaration

Scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life.  

Global Ideas Lernpaket Logo

Planting the seeds of green knowledge

Want to inspire young people to protect the environment? Use our digital learning packs!  

DW Planet A Trailer Thumbnail Kiyo

Planet A: DW's new YouTube channel

We still have time to slow down climate change! Every Friday, we'll show you how to get out of this mess.  

OUR ENVIRONMENT IN PICTURES
Silhouettes of flying migratory birds during sunset

Free as a bird: Celebrating World Migratory Bird Day

Friday's World Migratory Bird Day ups awareness about itinerant avians with the motto "Sing, Fly, Soar — Like a Bird!"  

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

Funny creatures: Comedy Wildlife Photography finalists

Rewilding success stories

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

LISTEN TO LIVING PLANET
Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Why global climate conferences matter

Living Planet covers COP26 and how climate change is affecting people's lives in Africa.  

WATCH ECO AFRICA
Eco Africa's Chris Ilems

Meet Eco Africa's Chris Ilems

Based in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, Chris Ilems presents environmental issues and solutions from West Africa.  

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Meet Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Based in Uganda's capital, Kampala, Sandrah presents environmental issues and solutions from East Africa.  

DW Eco Africa | Sendung #293 | Senegal

Fighting costal erosion in Senegal

Senegal is building a sea barrier around Saint-Louis in the fight against costal erosion, but some have doubts.  

WATCH ECO INDIA
Eco India, Sannuta Raghu, Moderatorin

Meet Eco India's Sannuta Raghu

Based in Mumbai, Sannuta Raghu presents stories of innovation and the people behind them, who are finding solutions to the most pressing issues affecting the environment.  

DW EcoIndia - Sendung vom 5. November 2021 | Irukkam Island

A lake island fighting to survive

Located near Chennai, biodiversity hotspot Irukkum Island in Pulicat Lake is under threat.  