Tonga hit by Tsunami after volcanic eruption

The Pacific island of Tonga experienced a large volcanic eruption Saturday followed by a tsunami that flooded parts of the capital, Nuku'alofa.

The surge wave reached a height of 80 centimeters (31 inches), according to the New Zealand climate website Harukai Gulf Weather, citing sea level monitoring data. There is no information yet on property damage or casualties.

The US based Pacific tsunami warning center said tsunami waves measuring 2 feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges in the capital of the US territory of American Samoa, around 940 kilometers (580 miles) from Tonga.

Officials there have issued a tsunami warning, and told residents to "immediately" evacuate to higher ground.

Images posted on social media from Tonga showed the tsunami breach the shoreline, and move into the town.

The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series from the undersea Hunga Tonga, Hunga Ha'apai volcano.

