News

Tonga hit by Tsunami after volcanic eruption

A tsunami warning has been issued by officials in Tonga and American Samoa after a large volcanic eruption. Parts of Tonga's capital have been flooded.

A volcano explodes in the sea

An undersea volcano off the coast of Tonga seen erupting in 2009

The Pacific island of Tonga experienced a large volcanic eruption Saturday followed by a tsunami that flooded parts of the capital, Nuku'alofa. 

The surge wave reached a height of 80 centimeters (31 inches), according to the New Zealand climate website Harukai Gulf Weather, citing sea level monitoring data. There is no information yet on property damage or casualties. 

Infografik Karte Tonga EN

The US based Pacific tsunami warning center said tsunami waves measuring 2 feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges in the capital of the US territory of American Samoa, around 940 kilometers (580 miles) from Tonga.

Officials there have issued a tsunami warning, and told residents to "immediately" evacuate to higher ground. 

Images posted on social media from Tonga showed the tsunami breach the shoreline, and move into the town. 

The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series from the undersea Hunga Tonga, Hunga Ha'apai volcano.

More to come...

rm/wmr (AP, Reuters)

