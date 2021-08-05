Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 13

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Here's a look at some of the most iconic moments.
Felipe dos Santos, Brazil | Decathlon, Discus Throw | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf, Germany | Canoe Sprint K2, 1000m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
Tynita Butts-Townsend, USA | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Kenya | Athletics, 800m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Hau-Li Fan, Canada | Open Water Swimming 10km | Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo
Evelina Georgieva Nikolova, Bulgaria vs Valeria Koblova, Russia | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe, Tokyo
Athletics, 110m Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Hamoon Derafshipour, Refugee Olympic Team | Karate | Nippon Budōkan, Tokyo
Nathaniel Coleman, USA | Sport Climbing | Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo
Alix Klineman und April Ross, USA | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo
Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands | Track Cycling, Keirin | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Ryan Crouser, USA | Shot Put | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Quan Hongchan, China | Diving 10m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Cristian Napoles, Cuba | Triple Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Delaney Schnell, USA | Diving 10m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre