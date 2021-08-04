 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 12 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.08.2021

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 12

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Kevin Mayer, Frankreich | Zehnkampf, Hochsprung

Kevin Mayer, France | Decathlon, High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Lisa Carrington, Neuseeland | Kanusprint, 500m

Lisa Carrington, New Zealand | Canoe Sprint, 500m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Frazer Clarke, Großbritannien | Boxen

Frazer Clarke, Great Britain | Boxing | Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Nicolas Delmotte auf Urvoso du Roch, Frankreich | Springreiten

Nicolas Delmotte and Urvoso du Roch, France | Equestrian Jumpin | Equestrian Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | 110m Hürden

110m Hurdles, Semifinal | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Maja Ognjenovic, Serbien | Volleyball

Maja Ognjenovic, Serbia | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Frank Staebler, Deutschland | Ringen

Frank Staebler, Germany | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Freiwasserschwimmen | Odaiba Marine Park, Tokio

Open Water Swimming | Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Genevieve Gregson, Australien | Hindernislauf, 3000m

Genevieve Gregson, Australia | Steeplechase, 3000m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Vasilina Khandoshka und Daria Kulagina, Belarus | Synchronschwimmen

Vasilina Khandoshka and Daria Kulagina, Belarus | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Neuseeland | Mannschaftsverfolgung

Team New Zealand | Team Pursuit | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Hannah Mills und Eilidh McIntyre, Großbritannien | Segeln

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, Großbritannien | Sailing | Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Simone Consonni, Italien | Mannschaftsverfolgung

Simone Consonni, Italy | Team Pursuit | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
 