 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 10 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.08.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 10

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Megan Tapper Jamaika 100m Hürden

Megan Tapper, Jamaica | 100m Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Bahnrad-Vierer Verfolgung Frankreich

Team France | Women's Team Pursuit | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Wasserball Japan vs Südafrika

Lwazi Madi, South Africa | Water Polo | Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Gianmarco Tamberi Italien und Mutaz Essa Barshim Katar Hochsprung

Gianmarco Tamberi, Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Sergey Emelin Russland vs Victor Ciobanu Moldavien Ringen

Sergey Emelin, Russia vs Victor Ciobanu, Moldavia | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Wasserball Australien vs Kasachstan

Australia vs Kazakhstan | Water Polo | Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Melody Johner auf Toubleu De Rueire, Schweiz Reiten, Vielseitigkeit

Melody Johner and Toubleu De Rueire, Switzerland | Jumping | Equestrian Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Tina Sutej Slovenien Stabhochsprung

Tina Sutej, Slovenia | Pole Vault | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Svetlana Kolesnichenko und Svetlana Romashina, Russland Synchronschwimmen

Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina, Russia | Artistic swimming  | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Laurel Hubbard, Neuseeland Gewichtheben

Laurel Hubbard, New Zealand | Weightlifting | Tokyo International Forum

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Jennifer Gadirova, Großbritannien Boden

Jennifer Gadirova, Great Britain | Gymnastics, Floor Exercise | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Wang Yuanyuan, China Volleyball

Wang Yuanyuan, China | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Daniele Lupo, Italien Beachvolleyball

Daniele Lupo, Italy | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Rebeca Andrade, Brasilien Boden

Rebeca Andrade, Brazil | Gymnastics, Floor Exercise | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | 400m Hürden Frauen

Women's 400m Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
 