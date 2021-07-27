Tokyo 2020: US gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of womens' team event

Multi-Olympic champion Simone Biles was forced to withdraw from the women's gymnastics team event after apparently suffering an injury during her vault routine.

On the same day that tennis star Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Olympic tournament, it was confirmed that gymnastics legend Biles would not take any further part in the team events. Her withdrawal raises the prospect of her not being able to defend the four gold medals she won at the Rio Games in 2016.

Biles grimaced after posting a low score by her standards on the vault, having appeared to hesitate in mid-air over the type of twist she would perform. She left the competition floor with a team doctor soon after, and although she returned, her name was replaced on the start list before her next routine on the bars began.

Confirming Biles' withdrawal, USA Gymnastics said: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." The United States went on to claim the silver medal, which Biles will also receive.

The 24-year-old is widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time. However, she has apparently struggled since arriving in Japan, writing on social media that the "weight of the world" was on her shoulders and that the Olympics were "no joke."

Biles is next due to compete on Thursday, when she will aim to become the first woman in more than 50 years to retain an all-around title.

More to follow...