CatastropheUnited States of America

Titanic tour submarine goes missing, search launched

44 minutes ago

The OceanGate Expeditions company said that it was "mobilizing all options" to locate a submersible vehicle that had set out to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.
Five people can dive deep into the Atlantic in this Titan submersible, according to OceanGate ExpeditionsImage: AP/picture alliance

A submarine on a tourism expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of southeastern Canada, the private company that operates the vessel said on Monday.

OceanGate expeditions said in a brief statement issued to the BBC and other media that it had lost contact with the submarine and was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those on board. 

The regional branch of the US Coast Guard said on Monday that it was seeking a submersible vehicle in the Atlantic Ocean, somewhere around the site of the Titanic shipwreck. 

"A US Coast Guard C-130 crew is searching for an overdue Canadian research submarine approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod," USCG Northeast said. It said a Canadian plane with underwater detection capabilities was assisting in the search. 

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible," OceanGate Expeditions said. 

Titanic bow is seen during a dive at the resting place of the Titanic's wreck, July, 1986
The Titanic's wreckage has been explored over many years now, with some of the best known shots of it (like this one) hailing from a 1986 dive with underwater camerasImage: WHOI Archives/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Handout/REUTERS

Titan sub typically seats five

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, but according to company information, the Titan submarine usually accommodates five people — a captain, an expert on the Titanic wreckage, and three guests, often paying ones. The tour lasts days and costs around $250,000 (around €230,000) per person.

OceanGate also takes archaeologists and other experts to the scene to track decay at the site. 

The company is currently operating its fifth mission of this type this year, according to its website. It was scheduled to start last week and was due for completion on Thursday.

The British-built Titanic, billed as the new benchmark in luxury cruising when it was built, famously sunk on its maiden voyage to the US in 1912 after hitting an iceberg.

The tale has been immortalized in several non-fiction and fiction books as well as the blockbuster film "Titanic" from 1997. 

