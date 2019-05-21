 Tired of being trashed, Philippines ready to dump garbage in Canada | News | DW | 22.05.2019

News

Tired of being trashed, Philippines ready to dump garbage in Canada

Philippine's president has given Canada two options for garbage sent to the Philippines years ago: Take it back or watch it wash up on Canadian shores. The countries have been talking trash for over five years.

Protests in the Philippines against Canada (Getty Images/AFP/M.S. Tan)

The Philippine government on Wednesday said it would hire a private shipping company to transport and dump dozens of containers of trash into Canada's territorial waters if the country does not take back the trash it illegally sent to the Philippines years ago.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, Salvador Panelo, said the government would pay for the costs of shipping the waste after it accused Canada of dragging its feet on an issue that has strained ties between the two countries.

Read more: The tough task of tackling the plastic problem 

"Obviously, Canada is not taking this issue nor our country seriously. The Filipino people are gravely insulted about Canada treating this country as a dump site," Panelo told a media briefing.

"If Canada will not accept their trash, we will leave the same within its territorial waters or 12 nautical miles out to sea from the baseline of any of their country's shores," he said.

Watch video 02:07

How long does it take trash to decompose?

Between 2013 and 2014, more than 100 containers of waste from Canada were shipped to the Philippines and misdeclared as plastics to be recycled. Most of the shipping containers are currently in two ports in Manila and northern Subic Freeport.

Canada says the waste — consisting of trash, plastic bottles, paper and used adult diapers — was shipped as part of a private commercial transaction not supported by the government.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada has been working hard with Philippine officials and hopes to strike a resolution. In 2017, he said laws preventing the return of the garbage had been addressed.

Read more: Plastic waste and its environmental impact 

Canada has offered to take the garbage back and the two countries have been in discussions to arrange the transfer after a 2016 court ruling that found the garbage can be returned.

However, Canada failed to meet a May 15 deadline set by the Philippines, prompting Manila to escalate the issue by recalling its ambassador and consuls.

Last month, the tough-talking Duterte said he would ship the garbage back to Canada even if it triggers a war.

Watch video 04:14

Pacific Plastic

cw/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)

