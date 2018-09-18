 TikTok: World′s most successful video app faces security concerns | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

TikTok: World's most successful video app faces security concerns

The Chinese video clip service was the most-downloaded app in 2018, turning its owner ByteDance into the world's most valuable startup. But many are concerned about privacy violations, says DW's Natalia Smolentceva.

Smartphone with social media app icons

Fifteen-second videos and an endless stream of music; this, in a nutshell, is what the TikTok app promises its users. You may have heard of it. You may even have downloaded it and probably deleted it quickly because the amount of bizarre content was too terrifying. That's alright, Some 40 percent of the app's users are under the age of 24.

TikTok is a social media app for "vertical video" streaming powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Once you've downloaded it and even before signing up, you already receive short videos in your feed. Content is sampled automatically and mainly features videos of of people dancing, singing, lip syncing and performing all sorts of stunts.

On average, users spend 52 minutes a day using the app, which adds up to roughly 200 videos per day. TikTok is structured around a never-ending video feed. Unlike your friend's feed on Facebook or a follower's feed on Twitter, the stream is generated by an AI algorithm jumping on trending topics and ultimately your preferences.

It also invites users to interact with already produced content using the unique feature of duets — videos that are filmed to go with existing clips using the same soundtrack — and by participating in trending challenges.

TikTok monthly dowloads in 2018 (US)

TikTok monthly dowloads in 2018 (US)

Who is on TikTok?

According to the most recent data available, TikTok had 500 million active monthly users in June 2018. Still a far cry from Instagram's 1 billion and Facebook's 2 billion active users. But in September, the Chinese app beat Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Snapchat in terms of daily downloads.  

Most TikTok users are young. About 41 percent are between 16 and 24 years old — more or less the same age as many of the so-called influencers active on the service. Two German teens from Stuttgart, Lisa and Lena, both 16, are the superstar acts with a following of 31.5 million followers.

Among young people TikTok has become an app which they use when bored. "It is easily one of the funniest and most addictive apps you can ever get," a user named Matt Burns comments on Google Play. 

Watch video 02:34

Faking it pixel by pixel

ByteDance fortunes soar

TikTok is the brainchild of Chinese tech startup ByteDance. The Beijing-based company was founded in 2012 and develops mobile-first applications based on machine-learning. Outside of China, the company is primarily known for its TikTok app, but its actual flagship product is Jinri Toutiao — meaning "headlines from China". The app is capable of tracking users' reading habits, and has several offspring created for different markets such as Helo, available in 14 Indian regional languages, and TopBuzz for English readers.

In 2016, ByteDance launched a short-video app called Douyin, intended for the Chinese market. Within just one year, it had been downloaded by 100 million users and became the precursor to the TikTok app for international users launched in September 2017.

ByteDance has since expanded rapidly by buying Shanghai-based video app Musical.ly for $1 billion (€890 million) in December 2017, and merging two other startups to create the TikTok brand in August 2018. As TikTok is said to have become the largest video community platform in the world, US-based social media platforms are increasingly nervous about their market share. In November, Facebook for example quietly launched its own short-video app called Lasso and aimed to counter the meteoric rise of TikTok.

The Chinese success has meanwhile moved ByteDance into the limelight of investors' attention. In October 2018, the company secured funding to the tune of $3 billion from the Japanese SoftBank Group and other major investors. This has caused its market value to soar to $75 billion, surpassing that of Uber and making ByteDance the world's most valuable privately-backed startup. 

Safety concerns 

However, TikTok's rise has been overshadowed by a series of security issues and data  scandals. In February, the US Federal Trade Commission fined the company $5.7 million for breaching child privacy laws after it had become known that TikTok collected names, email addresses and other data from children younger than 13 years without parental consent.

Naman Aggarwal, Asia Policy associate at digital rights advocacy group Access Now, says TikTok's rights violations go well beyond the United States.

"It becomes even more concerning because in certain jurisdictions that don't have an adequate data protection framework, there aren't enough safeguards when it comes to children," he told DW. He wants the company to make sure its consent guidelines are applied irrespective of the country they operate in. In addition, he fears the platform might even "incentivize" children to share "sexually explicit content."

"This is a more complex problem, because determining if particular content violates the company's community guidelines could be tricky and might have an impact on the freedom of expression of users," Aggarwal says, adding that TikTok accounts are by default public, allowing even non-registered users to get access to such dubious content.

Aggarwal stresses that TikTok and other platforms should be held responsible for "ensuring that they protect the rights of the users and provide a safe environment for them," especially when so many children and teenagers use it.

But TikTok seems to apply international standards more lightly than others. In July 2018, it was banned in Indonesia for featuring content deemed pornographic and blasphemous. The ban was lifted after a week, though, because TikTok agreed to clear negative content and hired a local moderator in the country.

Aggrawal believes that "regional moderators" could be a major step foward in preventing such violations, but adds "it should also be ensured that they do not sacrifice users' freedom of expression on the platform itself."

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


DW recommends

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg promises greater privacy in messaging apps

Mark Zuckerberg said that private communications will become more important than public platforms. The company's plan of increasing encryption may frustrate law enforcement's efforts to track criminals and extremists. (07.03.2019)  

No lack of corporate data breaches this decade

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific is the latest company to come under pressure to communicate the scope of a data breach following an attack by hackers. The current decade has seen a surge of major data leakages. (25.10.2018)  

'Hi, A.I.': Exploring our relationship with robots

What are the implications of robots living among humans? DW spoke to filmmaker Isa Willinger about her prize-winning documentary, "Hi, A.I," which delves into the bonds between humans and humanoid machines. (06.03.2019)  

Success with social media

Whether it's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flickr or other social media networks, if you want to stand out among the flood of information, you need to have the right approach. (06.03.2019)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Faking it pixel by pixel  

Related content

China Polizei Gesichtserkennung

Who's afraid of artificial intelligence in China? 18.09.2018

China has set itself on a 10-year trajectory to become the world's leader in artificial intelligence. What's it got planned and should we be worried?

China Google Office in Beijing

Is Google selling out for access to China's massive tech market? 19.10.2018

As Google looks at developing a search engine censored by Beijing, China's online authoritarianism combined with its development as a global hub for artificial intelligence innovation presents an ethical dilemma.

Shanghai ZTE Corporation R&D Center

ZTE, Huawei bans: Genuine security concerns or part of China trade spat? 19.04.2018

Security and regulatory troubles on both sides of the Atlantic threaten the future of China’s ZTE and Huawei. But to what extent are the recent disputes linked to Trump's attempts to rein in Beijing's economic ambitions?

Advertisement

Refurbished phones reduce e-waste

As our pile of electronic waste grows, businesses look for ways to bring old phones back to a second life - and help sav  