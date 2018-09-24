 Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters golf championship | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters golf championship

After an incredible final round full of drama at The Masters, Tiger Woods secured his first major golf title in 11 years. Woods, who wasn't leading at the start of the day, played superbly and got a slice of luck.

Golfprofi Tiger Woods beim Masters in Augusta (Getty Images/A. Redington)

Tiger Woods sealed one of the most remarkable comebacks in sport, let alone golf, to win his fifth Masters and seal an epic return from scandal and injuries that once threatened his career. It's Woods' 15th major, and the 14 years between his fourth and fifth Masters triumph is the longest gap between majors.

A remarkable 22 years after Woods won his first major at Augusta National, Woods sunk a short bogey putt to seal the win as the crowd erupted in chants of "Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!"

Woods, who started the day two shots behind Francesco Molinari, fired a final-round 70 for a 13-under par to claim a one-shot win over Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

After battling to overhaul Italian Francesco Molinari, who had led for 54 holes, Woods birdied the par-5 13th to join a lead pack of five at 12-under. Woods then birdied the par-five 15th hole to take a one-shot lead and stretched it to two strokes with a birdie at the par-three 16th as Molinari's challenge faded with double bogeys at the 12th and 15th.

Golfprofi Tiger Woods beim Masters in Augusta (Getty Images/M. Ehrmann)

The victory marks an historic comeback for Woods. The golf superstar's career imploded after a 2009 sex scandal before unraveling completely amid injuries, addiction and personal problems. In 2016, Woods admitted he thought he would never play again. A year later, Woods had spinal fusion surgery to address his chronic back pain. In 2018, he returned to form andwon his first tour championship in five years.Even then, few expected Woods to return to the top of the sport and win another major.

And yet, on April 14, 2019, Woods won the Masters - his first major in 11 years. Not since the 2008 US Open had Woods hoisted a major trophy, and Woods' fifth Green Jacket leaves him one short of Nicklaus' record of six. His victory also makes him the second player, after Jack Nicklaus, to win the Masters in three different decades.

  • BG Sport Tiger Woods - 1992 als Jugendlicher (picture alliance/AP/B. Galbraith)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Child prodigy

    At just six months old, the young Tiger Woods was reportedly able to copy his dad's golf swings. Eighteen months later, he'd made his first appearance on TV. By the age of 13, he'd become close to a household name, featuring on all the major networks in the US. He was also picking up just about every trophy in the junior ranks.

  • Tiger Woodsafter his first tournament win as a professional in 1996 (picture alliance/AP/L. McLendon)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Turning pro

    The American turned pro at 20 after picking up a trio US Amatuer titles and, true to form, wasted no time making his mark. Just two months after becoming a professional in 1996, he was picking up his first PGA Tour win at the Las Vegas Invitational.

  • Nick Faldo hands the green jacket to Tiger Woods (Imago/UPI Photo)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Master of the Majors

    If the win in Vegas was a milestone, this was the moment Woods really arrived on the global stage. At 21, he became the youngest man ever to win at Augusta and picked up the famous green jacket. He'd go on to win the Masters three more times, with his current major championship tally standing at 14.

  • Tiger Woods celebrates victory at Augusta (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Sullivan)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    The Grand Slam

    April 8, 2001 was arguably the most remarkable day of an astounding career. Again it came at Augusta as Woods picked up a second Masters win. Impressive as that is, that win also mean he held all four major titles at once, something no other golfer has managed.

  • Tiger Woods with Elin Nordegren before they married (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Ludbrook)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Pairing up

    In October 2004, Woods married Swedish model Elin Nordegren after he met her through fellow golfer Jesper Parnevik, for whom Nordegren worked as a nanny. The pair tied the knot in Barbados and had a son named Charlie Axel and a daugher named Sam together.

  • Tiger Wood (picture alliance/dpa/Florida Highway Patrol)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Accident causes all sorts of damage

    Throughout his career up to this point in 2009, Woods had always maintained a squeaky clean image. But in the wake of allegations of multiple affairs, he crashed his car in to a fire hydrant, a tree and some hedges outside his Florida mansion. The subsequent days, weeks and months saw him pull out of tournaments, lose several lucrative sponsorship deals and his marriage ended in 2010.

  • BG Sport Tiger Woods - Sieg 2013 Bridgestone Invitational (picture alliance/AP Photo/P. Long)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    The title that looked like the last

    The Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Clum in Akron, Ohio is far from the most prestigious of tournaments. But, until this week, it looked like it would have a certain sort of significance. This 2013 win was Woods' 79th PGA Tour win and, for a long time, looked like being his last.

  • Tiger Woods at the 2015 Masters (picture-alliance/dpa/Andrew Gombert)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Not ready for the comeback

    After missing the Masters for the first time in his career in 2014, Woods returned to Augusta a year later. But it wasn't the comeback he'd hoped for. Woods looked out of sorts and was clearly struggling with the back injuries that would eventually require several operations and a lot of recovery time.

  • Tiger Woods was arrested near his Florida home (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/Palm Beach County Sheriff's office)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    The low point

    In the early hours of the morning, again not far from his Florida home, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after falling asleep at the wheel in a traffic lance with the engine running. Woods initially blamed it on prescription drugs and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, was fined and banned from drinking alcohol for the year that he's under probation.

  • Tiger Woods picked up his first win for five year in 2018 (Reuters/J. D. Mercer)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    First win for five years

    After making his way back from nearly two years out injured and position 1199 on the world ranking list, Woods finally got his hands on some silverware again after five long years at the weekend. "I just can't believe I pulled this off," the 42-year-old said. "I was having a hard time not crying coming up to the last hole." He'll now play for the USA in the Ryder Cup, which starts on Friday.

  • Golfprofi Tiger Woods beim Masters in Augusta (Getty Images/A. Redington)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Back at the top

    Woods' remarkable comeback was complete when he sealed an unexpected win at the 2019 Masters. Having kept himself in contention, Woods stayed calmed on the final day when others didn't and sealed his first major in 11 years, and his first Masters in 14 years. He finished 13-under par, winning by one shot over a trio of chasers. It was Woods' 15th major title and perhaps the greatest of them all.


DW recommends

Golfer Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, enters rehabilitation program

Under a plea bargain, Woods will not serve jail time for his driving offense unless he violates his probation. Woods was last in trouble with the courts when he plowed his SUV into a tree in 2009. (27.10.2017)  

Tiger Woods admits he thought he may never play again ahead of comeback

As he prepares to make his comeback after 15 months away from golf, Tiger Woods has admitted there were times where his injury left him bed-ridden. The 40-year-old will play in the Hero World Challenge on Thursday. (29.11.2016)  

Tiger Woods wins first championship in 5 years

An emotional Tiger Woods was followed and cheered on by a jubilant crowd at the 18th hole at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Course. The 42-year-old golfer played like his old self and racked up his 80th PGA Tour title. (24.09.2018)  

Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

He was a child prodigy who has since enjoyed enormous sporting success, but it's not all been plain sailing for golfer Tiger Woods. After his first title in five years, DW takes a look at Woods' eventful career. (24.09.2018)  

Related content

Golf 2018 TOUR Championship | Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods wins first championship in 5 years 24.09.2018

An emotional Tiger Woods was followed and cheered on by a jubilant crowd at the 18th hole at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Course. The 42-year-old golfer played like his old self and racked up his 80th PGA Tour title.

Shadow Creek Golf-Duell | Tiger Woods und Phil Mickelson

The Match: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson tee off for huge payday 23.11.2018

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to tee off in a made-for-TV, pay-per-view event in which the winner stands to earn millions of dollars. The duel comes with both golfers nowhere near the prime of their careers.

BG Sport Tiger Woods - Sieg 2001 in Augusta

Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back 24.09.2018

He was a child prodigy who has since enjoyed enormous sporting success, but it's not all been plain sailing for golfer Tiger Woods. After his first title in five years, DW takes a look at Woods' eventful career.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  