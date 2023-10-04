'Tiger widows' of South Asia's Sundarbans wilderness

Nature and EnvironmentIndia'Tiger widows' of South Asia's Sundarbans wildernessTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaMahima Kapoor in West Bengal04/10/2023April 10, 2023The Sundarbans, the world's largest contiguous mangrove forest, is home to the Bengal tiger. For the people who depend on the forest for a living, contact with the ferocious predators is a deadly risk.https://p.dw.com/p/4Psb9Advertisement