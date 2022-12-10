Thousands protest in Bangladesh against the ruling party

Saturday's protests are essentially against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, the BNP's biggest archrival. The Awami League party was voted into power for the third consecutive time in 2018.
However, the BNP challenged the results of the elections, accusing the Awami League party of rigging the vote.
Zahiruddin Swapan, a former two-time opposition lawmaker and party spokesman, told AP, "We want a free and fair election. To facilitate that, this repressive government must go, parliament must be dissolved, and a new election commission should be installed.''
He added, "They came to power through vote rigging and intimidation.''
What do we know about the politics behind the protests?
Saturday's protests were further ignited by the arrest of two BNP figures the day before.
The opposition party also accuses the authorities of arresting around 2,000 of its members and supporters since November 30.
BNP officials have claimed over a million supporters joined the rally, whereas police told the AP that the venue could not host more than 30,000 individuals.
Eyewitnesses reported around 100,000 individuals in attendance.
The ruling party and Hasina have repeatedly dismissed the BNP's demand to install a caretaker government, saying it is against the state's constitution.
The BNP accused the government of orchestrating a transport strike to impact the protest turnout.
A question of allegiances
Historically allied with the US, the rule of Hasina has seen Bangladesh align with China more in recent years.
China is funding several infrastructure projects in the country, worth billions of dollars, as part of China's Belt and Roads Initiative. Critics charge the program is a debt trap for nations that sign on.
Last Tuesday, the embassies of 15 Western countries, including the US and the UK in a joint statement, called on the government of Bangladesh to respect freedom of expression and the right to assembly, and to allow fair elections.