 Bangladesh - A Country Underwater | Highlights | DW | 13.09.2022

Highlights

Bangladesh - A Country Underwater

Rising sea levels and devastating floods are wreaking havoc in Bangladesh. Water is destroying crops and homes. Largely as a result of global warming, residents are in a constant battle against flooding.

Filmstill Dokumentation | Das überflutete Land - Bangladesch

Filmstill Dokumentation | Das überflutete Land - Bangladesch


In the Ganges Delta in southern Bangladesh, saltwater seeps into the land, bringing the region’s entire economy to a standstill. Many farmers have had to convert their rice fields into less-profitable shrimp farms. The huge rivers in the country’s interior are an additional threat.

Filmstill Dokumentation | Das überflutete Land - Bangladesch


Melting Himalayan ice and heavy monsoon rains lead to dangerous rises in water level. Every year, rivers burst their banks, washing away tens of thousands of homes. The results are catastrophic, with more than 14,000 Bangladeshi children drowning every year.
 

Filmstill Dokumentation | Das überflutete Land - Bangladesch


Natural disasters have led to a massive influx of internally displaced people into the country’s capital, Dhaka. Climate refugees look for casual jobs to get by. Korban Ali became a cycle-rickshaw driver. He transports people from place to place 12 hours a day, seven days a week, hoping to provide a better life for his children.

Filmstill Dokumentation | Das überflutete Land - Bangladesch



Bangladesh also struggles with extreme pollution, mainly caused by its textile industry. Every day, tons of toxic waste are dumped. Sewage treatment plants empty their tanks, which are filled with carcinogenic chemicals, directly into rivers.
 

Filmstill Dokumentation | Das überflutete Land - Bangladesch



People like Jahirul, who was educated in Australia, are trying to fight this environmental destruction. The director of a shipbreaking yard, Jahirul has invested 10 million euros in a project to recycle hazardous waste like asbestos, batteries and engine oil. 


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 12.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 13.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 15.10.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 16.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 13.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 16.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

