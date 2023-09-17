Thousands of Australians rally for Indigenous rights vote

The Voice to Parliament would be a constitutionally-enshrined advisory body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The proposal is slumping in opinion polls ahead of a referendum.

Thousands of people rallied across Australia on Sunday to show support for a Indigenous rights reform that is bleeding support in the polls ahead of a referendum next month.

The proposal would enshrine Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution and would establish an advisory body that would consult the government on policies that affect them, known as the Voice to Parliament.

Rally organizers said around 20,000 people marched in Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, while police estimate some 15,000 marched in Sydney and 10,000 in Melbourne.

Other rallies were held in Canberra, Perth, Darwin, Hobart, and the outback hub of Alice Springs.

What is the vote about?

Indigenous Australians have lived on the continent for at least 60,000 years and nowadays make up 3.8% of the population.

More than 200 years since British colonization, they face discrimination, have a shorter life expectancy, experience poorer educational outcomes and are far more likely to die in police custody.

One attendee at the Sydney rally told the AFP news agency that some Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people live in "Third World" conditions.

"Australia is considered a First World country," she said. "The poor social determinants of health have been continuous since the 1788 invasion."

Proponents of the Voice to Parliament say it will help the government address these problems by listening to Indigenous perspectives.

The television ad for the "Yes" campaign features a young boy who asks: "Will I grow up in a country that hears my voice? Will I live as long as other Australians? Will I get to go to a good school?"

An uphill battle

For the referendum to pass, it needs to win a majority of votes in a majority of Australia's six states.

Opinion polls show a slump in support ahead the vote on October 14.

Opponents of the "Voice to Parliament," including the conservative opposition, say the reform is divisive and would grant special privileges to Indigenous people.

Meanwhile, some Indigenous opponents to the proposal argue that it does not go far enough and have demanded a treaty with the government instead.

