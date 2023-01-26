Australia Day holiday marked with 'Invasion Day' rallies

Protests against the national day come as a referendum on recognizing Indigenous people in the constitution is planned.

Thousands of people attended rallies across Australia in protest against the Australia Day public holiday.

Many described the holiday that coincides with the arrival of European settlers at Sydney Harbour as "Invasion Day" or "Survival Day."

Protesters are demanding it is changed or canceled to be more inclusive of Indigenous people.

"They invaded our lands, killing our extended families, turning our warriors into slaves," Indigenous activist Paul Silva said to a crowd of thousands in Sydney. "How can this day be celebrated?"

Australia Day falls on the the anniversary of British colonists settling in Sydney in 1788 while Indigenous protesters deride it as Invasion Day. Image: Rick Rycroft/AP/picture alliance

Increasingly divisive national day

An annual poll by market research company Roy Morgan released this week showed nearly two-thirds of Australians say January, 26 should be considered "Australia Day," largely unchanged from a year ago.

The rest believe it should be "Invasion Day." There are also some who believe Australia Day should fall on a different date.

Austrralia Day has taken place annually since 1994.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said while it was a "difficult day" for Indigenous Australians, there were no plans to change the holiday's date.

The demonstrations have an added significance this year as Albanese's government plans a referendum on recognizing Indigenous people in the constitution and requiring consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

The public will vote on the change, called the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, later this year.

The referendum has been criticized by several conservative figures who said it as unneeded and a waste of time.

Of Australia's 25 million residents, about 900,000 today identify as Indigenous Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

History of discrimination and oppression

Indigenous Australians settled in the country an estimated 65,000 years ago.

"Let us all recognize the unique privilege that we have to share this continent with the world's oldest continuous culture," Albanese said.

But they have suffered widespread discrimination and oppression since the arrival of the British more than two centuries ago.

Australian historian Lyndall Ryan has estimated that more than 10,000 Indigenous people were killed in 400 separate massacres since British colonization first began.

The inequalities facing the Indigenous population remain stark, they have life expectancies years shorter than other Australians and are far more likely to die in police custody.

They lag behind others on economic and social indicators in what the government calls "entrenched inequality."

lo/ar (AFP, Reuters)