Australia's Indigenous rights referendum loses steam

September 11, 2023

Several polls show that the government has failed to convince skeptical and undecided voters to back the Indigenous rights amendment. The vote is due on October 14.

Supporters of Voice speak at the Aboriginal Advancement League in Melbourne
Aboriginal people make up 3.2% of Australia's population and have historically been marginalizedImage: JOEL CARRETT/AAP/IMAGO

Support for Australia's historic Indigenous rights referendum has slumped, according to a poll published Monday, suggesting the proposal is on track for defeat.  

Australians will be asked in the "Voice to Parliament" vote on October 14 whether they support altering the constitution to set up an Indigenous panel to advise the federal parliament.

A survey conducted for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper found support has slid to 43%, down from 46% in August, led by a loss of confidence with voters in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Another poll at the weekend showed only 37% support for the "Voice to Parliament" referendum.

This comes weeks after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese launched a "Vote Yes" campaign to help gather momentum.

RedBridge polling firm director Kosmos Samaras said that the "overall picture is one of continuous decline," and that it is unlikely that the "yes" campaign will prevail in the October 14 vote.  

What is the referendum about?

If passed, the referendum will recognize Indigenous Australians — whose ancestors have lived on the island for over 60,000 years — in the country's constitution for the first time. It would also include in the constitution an Indigenous advisory panel which would have to be consulted on laws which impact their communities.

It requires a national majority, as well as a majority in four of the six states, in order to pass. At this time, only the state of Tasmania has a majority in support of the change.

Aboriginal people make up 3.2% of Australia's 26 million population. They were marginalized by British colonists and are currently not mentioned in the constitution. They are still far more likely than white Australians to die young, live in poverty and end up in prison.

Supporters argue that the "Voice" referendum will unite the nation and bring official recognition to Aboriginal people, aiding in their progress.

Critics argue that it will be divisive and give excessive powers to the Indigenous advisory panel. Others have called the amendment toothless and an exercise in tokenism.

World Cup success a model for Australia's Indigenous players

mk/nm (AFP, Reuters)

