 Thomas Cook Germany cancels all trips for 2020 | News | DW | 12.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thomas Cook Germany cancels all trips for 2020

Hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers have had their trips canceled due to the company's insolvency. The company's insurance policy has already blown its limit so customers will struggle to be fully compensated.

Thomas Cook office in Düsseldorf

The German subsidiary of failed travel giant Thomas Cook has canceled all trips booked from 2020, it announced on Tuesday.

The cancellations come as part of an insolvency process as no buyer could be found for the group.

In addition to the Thomas Cook brand, Neckermann Reisen, Öger Tours, Bucher Reisen and Air Marin, as well as the Swiss company Thomas Cook International are also affected.

There were concrete investor offers for Bucher Reisen and Öger Tours, but the trips could not be carried out.

Watch video 02:53

Thomas Cook leaves tourists stranded

'Infinitely sorry'

Managing Director Stefanie Berk said the company was "infinitely sorry."

Hundreds of thousands of Thomas Cook customers in Germany are affected by the cancellations.

They are entitled to compensation, but the exact amount has yet to be decided, according to a spokesman for the insurer Zurich Germany. However, any payouts will be unlikely to cover the full costs paid by customers as the business was only insured for €110 million ($121 million).

According to the insurer, by November 1, about 150,000 claims had already been received, totaling more than €250 million. This does not include the cost of repatriating holidaymakers who were on the road with German Thomas Cook at the time of the insolvency.

The insolvency has also triggered a political debate about stronger safety nets to better protect package holidaymakers from the costs of cancelled trips.

aw/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:10

The tourist industry rethinks charter holiday packages after the collapse of Thomas Cook

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

A look at German tourism over the ages

The bankruptcy of the travel company Thomas Cook does not mark the end of mass tourism. But it is a warning sign, says tourism researcher Hasso Spode. DW takes a look at the history of German tourism. (24.09.2019)  

Thomas Cook's German subsidiary declares insolvency

Days after UK travel agency Thomas Cook ceased operations and left tens of thousands stranded, its German subsidiary has also filed for insolvency. Restructuring efforts are underway to get the firm back on its feet. (25.09.2019)  

Vulture funds load Britain's iconic firms with huge debts

Thomas Cook is probably the best-known UK firm to drown under a huge debt pile. Shadowy private equity deals and low-interest rates have led to a record increase in corporate financing at a time of ultra-low margins. (27.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thomas Cook leaves tourists stranded  

The tourist industry rethinks charter holiday packages after the collapse of Thomas Cook  

Related content

Griechenland Anzeigetafel im Terminal Flughafen Heraklion

Greece in limbo: How is Crete handling the Thomas Cook insolvency? 26.09.2019

The British travel company was one of the major players in Crete’s tourism sector. After the Thomas Cook fallout, DW’s Susan Bonney-Cox spoke with holidaymakers and local hoteliers on Greece's largest island.

Thomas Cook Passagiere am Flughafen Palma de Mallorca

UK travel giant Thomas Cook collapses, cancels all bookings 23.09.2019

Britain's oldest travel agency has ceased trading. The UK government has stated it has plans "in place" to rescue stranded holidaymakers, while Germany will allow insurance companies to take charge.

Thomas Cook Passagiere am Flughafen Enfidha-Hammamet International

Inside Europe: Thomas Cook goes bust 27.09.2019

Britain's oldest travel operator — and one of the world's largest — collapsed this week. Thomas Cook had operated for nearly 180 years, but early Monday morning came the message the company was bust, leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded and thousands of staff facing redundancy. So how could it go so horribly wrong? Lars Bevanger reports from Manchester.

Advertisement