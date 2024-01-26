  1. Skip to content
SocietyGermany

This German village is embracing integration

Killian Bayer in Hebertshausen, Germany
January 26, 2024

Hebertshausen, a small community in southern Bavaria, has taken in five times as many refugees and migrants as required. Locals explain why Germany depends on immigration and what effective integration into a democracy should look like.

