Benita van Eyssen | Jane Nyingi

2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Are you fixating on the unfolding Thabo Bester true crime drama? The violation of rape is at the center of the murderer's life story — he was born of it and went on to perpetrate it. Have you ever wondered if countries where sexual violence is endemic could be creating their own monsters or thought about ways out of the trauma that rape unleashes?