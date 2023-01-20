  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

The stork army - Women fighting for the Hargila

2 hours ago

The hargila, one of the largest storks in the world, is threatened with extinction. A group of female Indian activists want to prevent that - with weaving, music and dance. They’ve founded the ‘Hargila Army’ to further their cause.

https://p.dw.com/p/4GHen

The hargila, also known as the greater adjutant stork, has an impressive wingspan of more than 2.5 meters. It used to be found in wetlands from Pakistan to Cambodia. But its habitat is increasingly encroached upon by humans. The hargila population is thought to be just 1,200. Most of them live in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. And there’s a good reason for that. For several years now, local rural women led by zoologist Purnima Devi Barman have been fighting for the survival of India’s most threatened species of bird. Hargilas aren’t popular neighbors. As scavengers, they’re seen as unhygienic harbingers of ill-fortune. Whenever they settle too close to villages, their nests are often destroyed. This film delves deep into the exotic and militant world of the Hargila Army. It accompanies the women as they go about promoting their cause, as well as making and selling their hargila-related merchandise. Any income doesn’t just benefit the storks, it also gives the activists economic independence and a new, robust sense of self-esteem in a male-dominated society. The local community mindset is slowly changing as a result of their campaign, but the women still have a long way to go. If the hargila dies out, many other species will follow. And ultimately, the survival of people in the region also hangs in the balance.

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Dokus KW 39

Donor Organ Recipients - Second Chance at Life

Fewer and fewer Germans are willing to donate their organs after death.
SocietyJanuary 20, 202326:06 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport. Moving and stirring documentaries - from Germany and around the world.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three Leopard 2 tanks

Ukraine updates: Poland asks German permission to send tanks

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Lavrov and Pandor shaking hands and smiling

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

PoliticsJanuary 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Kashmiri villager practicing firing a rifle during army-led training

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An RT studio in Moscow

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

MediaJanuary 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

Film1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

PoliticsJanuary 23, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage