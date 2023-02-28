  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
MusicEurope

The search for a new sound for Europe

12 minutes ago

Robert Šoko injected "Balkan Beats" into Berlin's nightlife in the 1990s. He made a name for himself throughout Europe with the new sound - a blend of folklore and modern club beats. But the continent has undergone changes since then, and now needs something new again.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Or6D

At the time, Robert Šoko’s rousing "Balkan Beats” spread rapidly throughout Europe. But much has changed since the beginning of his career. The continent is now home to large numbers of refugees; societal diversity is a dominant theme of public discourse. When Šoko came to Berlin, he was himself fleeing war in Bosnia. But after almost three decades, he’s produced enough Balkan Beats. Šoko embarks on a journey back to his homeland and a search for a new sound for Europe. He’ll find it among refugee communities - he’s sure of that. The film affords intimate insights into the relationship between people and their music; and how that music helps to transcend cultural differences.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs RSPP at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia.

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

Law and Justice37 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

ClimateMarch 16, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

SocietyMarch 16, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Japan to ramp up security ties

Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Japan to ramp up security ties

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries.

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Conflicts9 hours ago03:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's economic crisis is rippling through the education system, which is threatening to collapse.

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education8 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage