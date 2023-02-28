The search for a new sound for Europe

Robert Šoko injected "Balkan Beats" into Berlin's nightlife in the 1990s. He made a name for himself throughout Europe with the new sound - a blend of folklore and modern club beats. But the continent has undergone changes since then, and now needs something new again.

At the time, Robert Šoko’s rousing "Balkan Beats” spread rapidly throughout Europe. But much has changed since the beginning of his career. The continent is now home to large numbers of refugees; societal diversity is a dominant theme of public discourse. When Šoko came to Berlin, he was himself fleeing war in Bosnia. But after almost three decades, he’s produced enough Balkan Beats. Šoko embarks on a journey back to his homeland and a search for a new sound for Europe. He’ll find it among refugee communities - he’s sure of that. The film affords intimate insights into the relationship between people and their music; and how that music helps to transcend cultural differences.