5 images
Politics
Ben Knight
19 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4Qniy

Germany is not immune to the temptations of firebrand populism — even among its most centrist political parties. Here's the DW gallery of political rogues that have caused their party leaders the biggest headaches.

Benjamin Knight Kommentarbild PROVISORISCH
Ben Knight is a journalist in Berlin who mainly writes about German politics.
Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

2 hours ago
The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

19 hours ago
More from Germany

