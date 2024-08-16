  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas war
Society

The red light’s dark shadow - Sex tourism in Thailand

Demid Sheronkin
August 16, 2024

In December 2023, DW broadcast a documentary on sex tourism in Pattaya. It unleashed a wave of outrage. National media in Thailand took up the story, which focuses on the case of a suspected German pedophile.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jXVN

The German national had been arrested in Pattaya on suspicion of child sexual abuse. He was alleged to have taken underage girls from a bar to back his apartment. But instead of being brought to justice, he was able to leave the country. Allegations followed that a significant bribe was involved. Once details of the case entered the public sphere, the Thai Prime Minister himself intervened to demand that the police and judiciary investigate any official errors. Now, the film "The Red Light’s Dark Shadow” explores what’s happened since. How has the situation in Thailand changed? Big promises were made at the time - have these been followed up by firm action? The film crew’s findings have also prompted a debate in Thailand on whether legalizing sex work could be a way to dismantle criminal structures in the red-light milieu and thereby facilitate a more robust response to child prostitution. After all, the experts agree that sex tourism creates structures in red-light districts that acutely endanger minors. In his documentary, author Wolfgang Luck asks whether Thailand is genuinely serious about fighting child prostitution and corruption. The film hears from child protection agencies, politicians, bar owners and high-ranking police officers. The team also checks on progress in the case against the suspected German pedophile.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm