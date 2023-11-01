  1. Skip to content
The race for the Arctic is ramping up. Here’s why.

Monika Sax
January 11, 2023

The ice in the arctic is melting, revealing huge amounts of fossil fuels, rare earths and new shipping routes. And the rush to secure these has already begun. Will countries continue their race for economic and militaristic advantages or will they finally work together to solve the global problem of climate change?

https://p.dw.com/p/4aVC6
About the show

DW "Planet A" Key Visual Composite

Planet A

We're destroying our environment at an alarming rate. But it doesn't need to be this way. Planet A explores the shift towards an eco-friendly world and challenges the way we are dealing with climate change.

Go to show Planet A