  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Cross on a grave hung with spiderwebs at night.
The dead are commemorated on All Saints' DayImage: GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/picturedesk.com/picture alliance
CultureGermany

Halloween's unique tradition

Silke Wünsch
42 minutes ago

Halloween is not an ancient Celtic custom, nor was it invented by the American candy industry. DW explores the unique history of this spooky holiday.

https://p.dw.com/p/2RxAd

The streets come alive on the evening of October 31: Halloween. Dressed in spooky or comical costumes, kids walk up and down the streets, ringing doorbells and saying the magic words: "trick or treat." For those too old to go door to door collecting candy, Halloween parties are the order of the day.

Europeans tend to think that Halloween, which was shaped into its current form in the USA, is a purely commercial holiday, like Valentines day, which was largely poplarized by the Hallmark card company and has generated a spending spree, with flowers, jewelry and other gifts bought for loved ones on February 14th. The Halloween industry never seems to stop churning out plastic pumpkins and packaged costumes that are sold throughout the world.

A custom, not an event

But behind the commercialism lies an actual custom that goes back centuries, although it does not originate in Celtic nations, as some might think. Celtic pagans celebrated Samhain, a Thanksgiving-like festival to mark the beginning of winter, which starts the evening of October 31. Meanwhile, the church, which dominated European culture in medieval times, celebrated All Saints' Day on November 1.

Painting of the Last Judgement, people surrounded by flames.
Agony: The Last Judgement in art Image: Pascal Deloche/Godong/picture alliance

Halloween is derived from "All Hallows Eve" — the evening before All Saints' Day, when the dead are commemorated and prayers are said for them. According to Christian views, they were waiting for the Last Judgement. In early Christianity, people believed that this day would come soon, but it didn't.

"Then people began to ask themselves 'what about the souls, what are they doing?" said Dagmar Hänel, a Bonn-based cultural anthropologist. Out of this, the idea of purgatory was born — a stopover between death and eternity where people begin to work off their sins and cleanse themselves. And there was a connection between the living and the souls in the hereafter.

Halloween – Spooky tradition from Ireland

"It is a belief found in all religions: We can influence the afterworld and vice-versa, so we pray the rosary, do good deeds and give alms — apparently that was believed to have a direct effect on the poor souls in purgatory," Hänel told DW.

In the Middle Ages, on the eve of All Saints', people went from door to door to ask for alms for the poor. In some rural regions in Germany, the custom is still practiced — bachelors go from village to village, praying, singing, blessing people and soliciting money. In the United States, the soliciting has become child's play and is known as "trick or treating."

A custom disappears from Europe

As the influence of the Enlightenment on religion grew in the 18th and 19th centuries, the church became increasingly skeptical of old customs, and even banned them, Hänel said, adding that in the course of industrialization, denser social networks developed, so people did not need to collect as much for the poor.

When German statesman Otto von Bismarck's social legislation was implemented in the country in the 19th century, that need for alms disappeared. The state became responsible for providing for the poor. That may be why the custom died out.

'Transatlantic return'

But the custom was not quite dead everywhere. Irish immigrants took Halloween to the USAin the 19th century. Halloween was mainly celebrated in neighborhoods in large US cities where Irish immigrants lived, according to Lars Winterberg, an anthropologist at the University of Bonn.

Carved pumkin lit at night, with the words Happy Halloween above.
Pumpkins have become a symbol of HalloweenImage: Alexander Limbach/Zoonar/picture alliance

"Integration rarely served as a one-way street," Winterberg told DW. "In fact, the immigrant culture always merges with that of the host society." That's how the Halloween tradition spread across the USA. First, it was more or less a holiday for kids, and later, the adults took part with costume parties and decorations. 

During World War II and after, the celebration returned to Europe when, for example, US soldiers stationed in Germany celebrated Halloween. However, it didn't exactly catch on with Germans at the time. The celebration became more interesting when it spilled over into European culture through films and TV series. 

John Carpenter's 1978 horror movie "Halloween" definitely stirred up enthusiasm for the celebration. It blended a mix of Halloweenish elements, from zombies, demons and witches, to vampires, ghosts and children's games. Ironically, Halloween is now celebrated the American way even in Ireland.

Film still, person with a knife in the dark.
A scene from the 1978 film 'Halloween'Image: Imago

A substitute for Carnival?

Germany has long been gripped by Halloween fever, too. Both real and plastic pumpkins are displayed in store windows, and many bars host Halloween parties on and around October 31. The main Halloween fans are, of course, younger people and kids.

When the Halloween hype started gaining momentum in Germany back in the 1990s, it seemed the country's well-established carnival industry was actually trying to force Halloween celebrations on Germans.

Why vampire stories simply won’t go away

In 1991, Carnival's famous Rose Monday parades were canceled due to the Gulf War, University of Würzburg ethnologist Jörg Fuchs recalls. The cancelations were a disaster for the carnival industry, which lost millions in business. Fuchs theorizes that since people also dress up in costumes during Germany's carnival celebrations, organizers "looked for another festival that could be established in the course of a year," which led to the popularity of Halloween, Fuchs says.  

Yet many older Germans still prefer to save their costumes only for Carnival. And anyway, Germany's carnival festvities start just a little over a week after Halloween, on November 11. Carnival in Germany lasts until Ash Wednesday of 2023. It, too, is based on an old Christian custom.

This article was originally written in German as an updated version of an article from October 31, 2019. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Graf Drakula Wettbewerb

A night with Count Dracula in the deepest corners of Transylvania

A night with Count Dracula in the deepest corners of Transylvania

Would you want to spend Halloween in the castle which inspired the legend of Dracula in deepest Transylvania? That's exactly what more than 80,000 people have applied to do via the accommodation website, Airbnb. (28.10.2016)
CultureOctober 28, 2016
USA Halloween Masken

Are Trump and Clinton costumes too scary for Halloween?

Are Trump and Clinton costumes too scary for Halloween?

The US presidential race and its unpopular candidates don't just turn off a lot of voters. Even as Halloween costumes, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are unacceptable to many, Michael Knigge reports from Washington. (30.10.2016)
PoliticsOctober 30, 2016
Halloween Kürbisse

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

Halloween has caught on in Germany, but pumpkins are still more common on the dinner table than in front of people's houses. Here's a look at pumpkins in Germany. (28.10.2016)
CultureOctober 28, 2016
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters following his victory in the country's presidential runoff

Brazil election: Lula wins presidency, defeats Bolsonaro

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

TerrorismOctober 30, 202203:59 min
More from Africa

Asia

ambulance near the site of the collapse of a suspension bridge, India

Dozens die in bridge collapse in Gujarat, India

Dozens die in bridge collapse in Gujarat, India

Catastrophe15 hours ago01:14 min
More from Asia

Germany

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Politics20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large advertising poster outrdoors showing a soldier, fmales in the background, and the letter "z"

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel's election: Far right could prove key for Netanyahu

Israel's election: Far right could prove key for Netanyahu

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden arrives to vote early in the midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

PoliticsOctober 30, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Asylum-seeking migrants, mostly from Venezuela, walk out of the Rio Bravo after crossing it to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas

Venezuelans stranded as US changes asylum policy

Venezuelans stranded as US changes asylum policy

Migration22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage