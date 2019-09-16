 The Moselle valley in 360° | DW Travel | DW | 30.09.2019

Travel

The Moselle valley in 360°

The Moselle winds its way with many bends through a fantastic landscape in the west of Germany. Steep vineyards and idyllic wine-growing villages characterize the region. Join us on a visit with an all-round view.

Deutschland Moselschleife bei Bernkastel-Kues (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/Luftbild Bertram)

The Romans already discovered the beauty of the Moselle valley 2000 years ago and planted vines on the steep slopes. With Trier they founded a new power center in Europe. World-famous buildings such as the Porta Nigra or the amphitheater are reminders of this time. Only traces of the Romans have remained, but vines still covers the slopes on the river bank in many places today.

The Moselle valley is the oldest wine-growing region in Germany. Over 100 wine-growing villages invite you to stop for a bite to eat and drink. DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg visited the region with her 360° camera.

Related content

Die Dresdner Altstadt mit dem barocken Zwinger

The baroque city of Dresden in 360° 16.09.2019

Magnificent buildings and important museums make Dresden one of the most popular travel destinations in Germany. A visit with an all-round view.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen

Germany's 16 states: Saxony 28.08.2019

Culture meets nature in Saxony: a mere 40 kilometers lie between splendid Baroque art and architecture in Dresden and the distinctive peaks of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Rheinland-Pfalz

Germany's 16 states: Rhineland-Palatinate 06.02.2019

Vineyards on the slopes of the Moselle and Rhine, monumental structures from the Roman Empire in Germany's oldest city Trier: the state of Rhineland-Palatinate is ideal for culture buffs and epicures.

