The Luis Rubiales' case and its consequences

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has refused to resign following his World Cup kissing scandal. As his actions threaten to have a damaging impact on Spanish football, DW asks: What happens next?

For over a week now, President of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has been the most talked about man in the world of sports.

When Jenni Hermoso, Spain's No. 10, stepped up to the podium to receive her World Cup winner's medal and congratulations from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Spain's Queen Leticia and Rubiales, the RFEF chief kissed her on the cheek but then proceeded to grab the head of the 33-year-old before kissing her on the lips.

Hermoso has since said that the kiss was not consensual, prompting criticism from politicians, clubs as well as former and current players, both male and female. Many view it as another abuse of power in a patriarchal organization.

With so many questions surrounding this developing and ever-changing story, DW breaks down what you need to know.

What is the current status of the Luis Rubiales case?

Rubiales has vehemently refused to resign amid calls for him to step down as RFEF president. However, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has since provisionally suspended the RFEF chief to preserve "the fundamental rights" of Hermoso.

Outrage over Spanish football boss' refusal to quit To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The 45-year-old is therefore banned from all football-related activities at the national and international levels. The suspension is initially for 90 days, pending disciplinary proceedings initiated by FIFA last Thursday. World football’s governing body ordered Rubiales not to contact Hermoso or her immediate entourage, either personally or through a third party. The same applies to the Spanish federation RFEF and its officials and employees.

On Monday, prosecutors in Spain said they had launched a sexual assault investigation into Rubiales. According to a statement received by the AFP news agency from the Spanish national court, "prosecutors from the national court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault". The statement indicated the court would offer Hermoso a chance to file a lawsuit.

What was the reaction to Rubiales' speech last Friday?

Spain's government reacted promptly to Rubiales' vehement refusal to step down.

"Logically, we will do everything in our power to ensure that this gentleman, who can hardly be called a worthy representative of Spanish football, is no longer at the forefront of Spanish football," Spain's caretaker deputy head of government Teresa Ribera, told the Europa Press news agency.

Spanish football legends such as Andres Iniesta and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso have also expressed their horror. "It's very clear that he has to go. He was never accepted. He has not behaved correctly and cannot stay in this position," Alonso said on Sky Germany.

Meanwhile, the victim in all this, Hermoso, reiterated in a statement once again that the kiss was not consensual. She announced that she would no longer play for Spain's national team as long as the current leadership remained in place.

This boycott has been joined by a total of over 80 players, leaving Spain without a women's national team at the moment. Furthermore, eleven staff members resigned on Saturday, including the assistants of controversial national coach Jorge Vilda.

On the other side of the scandal, Rubiales’ family have all publicly demanded Hermoso "tell the truth." According to the Spanish press, his mother, Angeles Bejar, has gone on an 'indefinite' hunger strike in protest of the ongoing 'inhumane and bloody manhunt'. She has locked herself in her hometown church in Motril, Spain and does not want to eat until justice is done for her son. An aunt is also said to have joined the hunger strike.

What happens next?

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) called an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting on Monday to discuss the consequences of FIFA’s decision to suspend Rubiales. RFEF interim president Pedro Rocha wants to "analyze and evaluate the current situation." Immediately after taking over, Rocha ensured the withdrawal of an RFEF statement in which they had asked Hermoso to stop lying about the 'consensual' kiss.

"We stand with you, Jenni" - Hermoso has received global support, here from women's teams in Mexico Image: Christian Chavez/AP/picture alliance

In conjunction with the RFEF meeting, politician Yolanda Diaz, Spain's second vice president, plans to meet with the president of the players' union FutPro and representatives of the Spanish players' organization AFE.

What consequences could the case have for Spanish football?

If Rubiales remains in office, it would be difficult for FIFA to award the 2030 Men's World Cup to Spain, who are involved in a joint bid to host the tournament together with Portugal and Morocco. The three countries' cross-continental bid is considered the most promising of all contenders.

The impact may be felt at the club level, too, based on threats being made by RFEF General Secretary Andreu Camps, who has denounced the Spanish government’s intervention to European football governing body UEFA. He said the demands for Rubiales' resignation and announcements to ensure his ouster were political interference in sporting matters.

According to UEFA regulations, such an act would result in the federation being banned from all competitions. Prominent clubs, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, would therefore not be allowed to compete in the Champions League or other UEFA competitions. Camps' aim is to increase the pressure on Spain's government to withdraw its demands for resignation, but UEFA has denied the RFEF's request.

Where does Spain head coach Jorge Vilda stand?

Spain's controversial national women's team head coach Jorge Vilda has also distanced himself from Rubiales - but only belatedly. Vilda had always been supported by Rubiales, even when 15 players resigned from the national team last year as they sought to have Vilda step down.

Last Friday during Rubiales' blazing speech, which castigated criticism of him as, among other things, "false feminism," Vilda was still sitting in the audience applauding Rubiales when he repeatedly shouted, "I will not resign!" A day later, Vilda apparently changed his view. In a statement Saturday night, the world champion coach condemned Rubiales' behavior.

"I deeply regret that the success of Spanish women's football has been affected by the inappropriate behavior of our president Luis Rubiales, which he himself has admitted," read Vilda's statement, published in Spanish media.

This article was translated from German