The inauguration of Joe Biden in pictures

Joe Biden is sworn in as president by Chief Justice John Roberts. His wife Jill held the Bible. At 78, Biden is the oldest president to take the oath of office.

"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," Biden said in his speech. He called on the nation to unite: "We have to be different than this. America has to be better than this."

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband, Doug Emhoff, holds the Bible. She is the first woman, first Black and first Asian American vice president of the United States.

Kamala Harris bumps fists with Joe Biden after being sworn in as vice-president.

Joe Biden holds his inaugural address on January 20, 2021, on the front steps of the US Capitol. Just two weeks earlier this had been the scene of violent protests.

Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem during the star-studded inauguration ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez sang "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautifu" at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Amanda Gorman, the first-ever youth poet laureate, read her poem "The Hill We Climb" during the inaguration. The 22-year-old called on Americans to "leave behind a country better than the one we left."

This inauguration was like none before. Following strict coronavirus guidelines, guests were spaced far apart, wore masks and avoided the usual handshaking.

A young American celebrates after the inauguration on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.