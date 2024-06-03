  1. Skip to content
The Gulf states’ power play

Leonie von Hammerstein | Emily Sherwin
March 6, 2024

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are projecting a new confidence. And it no longer just has to do with oil. They are trying to shake off old dependences and forge new alliances. It's a delicate balancing act that places them between the US and China - and at the center of a changing world.

