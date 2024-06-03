The Gulf states’ power play

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are projecting a new confidence. And it no longer just has to do with oil. They are trying to shake off old dependences and forge new alliances. It's a delicate balancing act that places them between the US and China - and at the center of a changing world.
Do you find it hard to steer through a complex world – mired in border disputes, land conflicts and wars over resources? You’re not alone. Let’s explore all things geopolitical together and chart possible solutions.